AI-Generated Images of Elon Musk as Trump's First Lady 'Elonia' Flood Social Media
The images began to circulate after a false rumor that author Stephen King referred to Musk as "Trump's First Lady" hit the rumor mill
AI generated images of billionaire Elon Musk depicted as a woman have begun circulating on social media, with users referring to him as President-elect Donald Trump's First Lady 'Elonia'.
The images began to circulate after a false rumor that author Stephen King referred to Musk as "Trump's First Lady" hit the rumor mill, allegedly leading to King being banned off of Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
"I see there's a rumor going around that I called the Musk-man Trump's new first lady. I didn't, but only because I didn't think of it. There's also a rumour going around that Muskie kicked me off Twitter. Yet here I am," King wrote on X.
The images come largely from left-leaning users supporting Democratic politicians who are hoping to troll Musk following the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.
Throughout Trump's most recent presidential campaign, Musk has been an incredibly staunch supporter of the 45th President. He personally donated $130 million to his campaign efforts, while the political action committee he founded, America PAC, donated a further $200 million.
Musk also conducted many solo rallies in support of the President-elect, attempting to mobilize the vote in key battleground states in Trump's favor.
Following his election, Trump selected Musk to lead the so-called Department of Government Efficiency alongside former Republican presidential candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
Some users took the opportunity to add the joke, even suggesting that Musk was the real President-elect of the US.
"Don't be surprised if it's actually Elon and Donalda Musk," wrote one user.
"Hey First Lady Elonia, go f--- yourself and your made-up waste list. The first person who should be deported is you. You are the waste of 2024," wrote another user, criticizing Musk's list of unnecessary government purchases in 2023.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Nature Pays Price For War In Israel's North
-
Cracks Deepen In Canada's Pro-immigration 'Consensus'
-
Mexico City Youth Grapple With Growing Housing Crisis
-
Greece's Ambitious 'Smart City' By The Sea Takes Shape
-
Dating Apps Move To Friend Zone In Search Of Profits
-
In Colombia, A River's 'Rights' Swept Away By Mining And Conflict
-
How China's Censorship Machine Worked To Block News Of Deadly Attack
-
Surfboards With Bright Lights Could Deter Shark Attacks - Researchers
-
Nations To Submit Boosted Climate Plans: What's At Stake?
-
Bees Help Tackle Elephant-human Conflict In Kenya