Ariana Grande, a multi-talented American singer, songwriter, and actress, has captured the hearts of millions worldwide with her powerful vocals, captivating performances, and charismatic persona. Rising to fame as a teenager through her role on the Nickelodeon television series "Victorious", Grande swiftly transitioned into a successful music career, becoming one of the most iconic and influential pop stars of her generation. As her career has evolved, Grande has demonstrated a dynamic musical versatility by seamlessly blending pop and R&B influences with elements of trap.

Grande was ranked the highest-paid female musician of 2020 by Forbes. As of the latest available data, Grande's net worth is estimated to be $240 Million, largely attributed to her flourishing music career, lucrative endorsement deals and successful business ventures. Her immense success both commercially and critically has contributed significantly to her impressive financial standing, making her one of the wealthiest and most influential figures in contemporary music.

The start of her journey

At the age of 13, Grande began to pursue a music career while still focusing on theater, landing roles such as cheerleader Charlotte in a Broadway musical. Her breakthrough came with the Nickelodeon show Victorious in 2009, where she portrayed the "adorably dimwitted" Cat Valentine. The sitcom, set in a performing arts high school, garnered significant viewership and elevated Grande to teen idol status, although her true passion lay in music.

Over a decade later, Grande has signed on to portray Glinda in the forthcoming two-part film adaptation of the musical "Wicked". The first installment is scheduled for release later in 2024, and announced her seventh studio album, "Eternal Sunshine". Its lead single, "Yes, And?", debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, marking her eighth number-one single and sixth number-one debut on the chart. Additionally, the song achieved international success, topping the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts for two weeks.

Brand collaborations

From releasing a limited edition handbag with Coach to launching a makeup collection with MAC Cosmetics, where she donated 100% of proceeds to the MAC AIDS Fund, Grande has consistently aligned herself with top brands and philanthropic causes. She expanded her ventures by launching a fashion line with Lipsy London and designing cat ear headphones with Brookstone later that year. She collaborated with Square Enix to create a character based on herself for the mobile game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, followed by becoming a brand ambassador for Reebok, the same year.

Notably, Grande's influence has been recognized across various industries, as seen through product placements in her music videos for brands like Beats, Samsung, Fiat, Reebok, and Guess. She has appeared in commercials for Macy's, T-Mobile, and Apple, further enhancing her brand presence.

13 Scents

Grande's fragrance empire with Luxe Brands boasts a remarkable thirteen scents, starting with her debut fragrance, Ari by Ariana Grande, in 2015. Her fragrances have consistently earned acclaim, winning the FiFi Award multiple times. Grande's fragrance line remains the most sought-after celebrity offering, with an annual search volume of 4.4 million across Google and social media platforms, culminating in a staggering $1 billion in retail sales globally since its launch.

R.E.M. Beauty

Her business ventures include R.E.M. Beauty, a cosmetics brand launched in 2021, and a fragrance line that has earned over $1 billion in global retail sales.

By 2022, R.E.M. Beauty had made a significant impact, contributing to the company's gross margin growth due to high consumer demand, as noted by Forbes. Building on this success, Grande announced in February 2023 that the brand would be extending its reach to 81 Sephora stores and 13 online platforms across Europe. Additionally, Grande seized an opportunity to solidify her ownership of the brand by acquiring its physical assets from Forma Brands, the parent company of Morphe Cosmetics, for an estimated $15 million, following Forma Brands' bankruptcy filing in January 2023.

Social media influence

Grande's social media influence is unmatched, consistently ranking among Instagram's top earners with a staggering $1.6 million per sponsored post as of 2023. With over 380 million followers, she stands as the sixth-most-followed individual on Instagram and holds a prominent presence on platforms like YouTube and Spotify, making her one of the most-subscribed and followed musicians.

Her milestones

Her impact transcends social media, earning accolades such as Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2018 and recognition in prestigious lists like Time 100 and Forbes Celebrity 100. Grande's musical prowess has also earned critical acclaim, with Pitchfork hailing her as one of "The 200 Most Important Artists" for her ability to infuse hope, joy, and powerful vocals into her music. Notably, her song "Thank U, Next" secured a spot in Rolling Stone's 2021 revision of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time, while Grande herself was honored among the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time by the same magazine in 2023.

Her unparalleled success extends to breaking over thirty-five Guinness World Records, including milestones like the most songs debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and holding the most Spotify followers and monthly listeners among female artists.

Grande's ability to effortlessly blend genres, embrace creativity, and advocate for important social issues underscores her status not just as a music icon, but as a cultural phenomenon. As she continues to evolve as an artist and advocate, Grande's impact on the music industry and beyond remains enduring and profound.