KEY POINTS The teen said he wanted his ears pierced

Jeremy Sherland was released on a $1,500 bond

He is set to be arraigned on May 22

A man in Arkansas was arrested and charged with a felony for piercing his son's ear.

The incident, recorded in a TikTok video that went viral, showed four members of the Tontitown Police Department forcing their way into the home of 45-year-old Jeremey Sherland and his family.

The video showed Sherland holding on to his door when a swarm of police officers shoved him to a wall, grabbed his right bicep and forced their way inside the house.

In no time, the police officers were all over the place.

When Sherland asked why he should submit to the officers' commands, one of the police told him: "Because I said."

His wife, who appeared to be pleading with the officers, asked what her husband was being charged with. An officer answered, but Sherland just laughed with disdain and disbelief.

"Body art without a license!" Sherland shouted while mocking laughter when the police referenced the ear piercing in his son. He was then escorted to a nearby law enforcement vehicle, according to a report by Law & Crime.

"Piercing his son's ear without a license," Sherland continued while being led to the car. "It takes three cops, four cops, coming into my house with no permission. No permission and busted in my front door. This is the boy, right here, he got a pierced ear by his dad. These cops busted in my door. Busted in the front door."

Sherland's son, who was filming the entire commotion, then told the law enforcers that he wanted his ears pierced. However, it did not deter the police from arresting his father.

A press release by the Tontitown Police Department claimed they received a tip from an informant in Springdale Police Resource Office about Sherland's son's piercing.

"While sitting in class talking with other students and a teacher present, the juvenile male stated his dad was drunk and put him in a chokehold and shoved the piercing in his ear," the TPD said.

However, this was in direct contradiction to the boy's statement. On Monday, in an interview with Arkansas NBC affiliate KNWA, Sherland's son said he and his dad did it together without the latter forcing him.

"I asked for it, and so we just took ice and a potato and did it that way," he said. "I got my ears pierced nearly a year ago, and I wanted it and thought it would be cool."

According to the TPD, upon the arrest, they explained why they were there and asked Sherland about the piercing in his son's ear. However, he allegedly refused to cooperate.

"Jeremy admitted to piercing his son's ear. Officers attempted to investigate the alleged crime further, but Jeremy refused to allow officers to speak with his son and refused to answer questions," the TPD said.

Under the Natural State statute, as cited by the law enforcers, it is unlawful to perform body art on a minor without parental consent. It is also unlawful "to perform body art in any unlicensed facility."

Sherland was released on Saturday on a $1,500 bond and is reportedly scheduled for an arraignment on May 22.