A 6-year-old girl and her parents were shot by an enraged neighbor after a basketball rolled into his yard in North Carolina.

Gaston County Police responded to a 911 call about a man firing a gun outside homes in the area of April Drive and Grier Street on Tuesday evening.

Several young children were playing basketball in the neighborhood when the ball bounced into Robert Singletary's yard, neighbors told WSOC-TV. Singletary, 24, got angry and ran down the street with a gun in his hands.

He initially fired at a neighbor aimlessly. He came back and fired again, hitting the young girl, Kinsley White, her mother and father, identified as Ashley Hilderbrand and William White. He also fired shots into neighbors' homes.

Neighbors said Singletary kept shooting until he was out of bullets. They revealed he was new to the area and often got mad at children playing in the neighborhood, reported Queen City News.

"He looked at my husband and my daughter and told them, 'I'm going to kill you,'" Hilderbrand said.

The father suffered critical injuries while attempting to protect his daughter, who was also seriously hurt. Kinsley also required stitches on her face after she was struck by bullet fragments. William remains in the hospital and his condition is unknown.

Hilderbrand was barely grazed by the bullet and returned home after treatment.

Police are now looking for Singletary. He is believed to be "armed and dangerous," officers said in a press release. He is described as a 6-foot, 2-inch man with brown eyes and black hair, weighing about 223 pounds.

"We don't even know the man," Kinsley told the outlet, adding, "Why did you shoot my daddy and me? Why did you shoot a kid's dad?"

Singletary was charged with four counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He could face more charges.

"We'll be damn sure to be loud and clear when this case comes to court," said District Attorney Travis Page.

"Just please turn yourself in. There was no sense in what you did," Hilderbrand added.

People with any information regarding the incident should call 911 or contact Detective Brienza at 704-866-3320.

"There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case through Crime Stoppers of Gaston County," police said.

Singletary was previously arrested for physically assaulting his 21-year-old girlfriend last December. He hit her in the head with a sledgehammer. He kept the woman inside his apartment and didn't allow her to leave for several hours. He was released after posting a $250,000 bond.