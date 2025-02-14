An Arkansas priest faces criminal charges for allegedly trapping and then drowning cats.

Charles Thessing, 63, a priest at St. Michael Church in West Memphis, faces aggravated animal cruelty charges. Thessing was arrested Tuesday following a tip and now has been suspended by the Diocese of Little Rock, WREG-TV reported.

West Memphis Police went to Thessing's home after receiving a tip.

"We were very fortunate that someone, a concerned citizen, brought our attention to the situation, and we addressed it immediately," Kerry Facello, Director of West Memphis Animal Services, told the station. "The West Memphis Police Department worked so fast in obtaining a search warrant and allowing us to investigate further and see exactly what was going on."

At Thessing's home, they found two dead cats that apparently were drowned in a tank of water, the station reported. Police also discovered traps that Thessing apparently used to capture the animals.

"As you know, on Feb. 11 your pastor, Father Charles Thessing, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. The allegations are disturbing, and as your bishop I take them very seriously. At the same time, I also take seriously Father Thessing's rights to due process and the presumption of innocence," wrote Catholic Bishop Anthony B. Taylor in a letter to church members, announcing Thessing's suspension.

"Having heard from numerous voices within the parish, the school and the broader community; having consulted with others; and having given this matter much prayer and consideration, I have determined that Father Thessing cannot continue serving as an effective pastor for your parishes," Taylor wrote.

