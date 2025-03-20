KEY POINTS Many X users, including prominent individuals, argued that shutting down the department is 'illegal'

Some pointed out that Congress authorization must be secured before any agency is dismantled

Some Republican lawmakers have since expressed support for the president's decision

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday will sign an executive order that will shut down the Department of Education, and users on X have started reacting negatively to the news.

Many X users believe the president doesn't have the authority to shut down the department, and others have criticized the move as an "abuse of power."

Trump Will Sign an Order Thursday: White House Summary

The U.S. president will sign an executive order that aims to eliminate the department that oversees and manages the American education system, Reuters reported late Wednesday, citing a White House summary.

Democratic leaders previously expressed opposition to the dismantling of the department, with a group of Democratic attorneys general across 20 states filing a lawsuit to block the massive layoffs at the agency.

Outside the Democrat leadership, there is also much opposition among X users who believe Trump is not authorized by law to shut down the department.

News Sparks Outrage on X – Illegal Without Congress?

Among the X users who called out the move was prominent Trump critic Tristan Snell, who said any attempts to shut down the department "is illegal and an abuse of power."

He noted that even the president lacks the unilateral power to "kill a department without Congress" intervention.

Trump does NOT have power to abolish the Department of Education



Any attempt is ILLEGAL and an abuse of power



Even the Trump-aligned Heritage Foundation (which released Project 2025) concluded the president lacks unilateral power to kill a department without Congress — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) March 19, 2025

"Nothing says 'putting America first' like putting education last," said one user.

Prominent software engineer Alex Cole agreed that Congress authority must be sought when "signing away" a federal agency.

Imagine thinking a president can just sign away an entire federal department like it’s a gym membership. Congress created the Department of Education, so unless Trump has a magic pen that overrides the Constitution, this isn't happening.



MAGAs are dumb af. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 19, 2025

Cole then proceeded to ask AI chatbot Grok if the president can close the department, to which the popular AI assistant created by Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup responded that "only Congress can abolish it."

The AI's response is interesting as Musk is known for pushing the agency's dismantling.

Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury from New Mexico said dismantling the department is not only a disservice to millions of American students but "it also violates the law."

Per reporting, this is likely to happen tomorrow. ⬇️



Trump‘s efforts to dismantle the Department of Education is not only an affront to the millions of students served by the Department, but it violates the law. Put simply, the President and his Administration do not have the… pic.twitter.com/Oc8tpI22y5 — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) March 20, 2025

"We will fight back every step of the way because our kids are depending on us!" she wrote.

Activist Nina Turner said it's apparent that the Trump government "is testing the strength of our courts" in his latest move.

Trump Gets Support on the Flip Side

Despite the backlash on a Musk-owned social media platform, Trump has received support from other Republicans.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said Congress should rally to support Trump's "bold agenda" by passing his proposed bill that seeks to abolish the Department of Education.

Sen. Rand Paul didn't have much to say about the matter but reiterated his support for the president.

Earlier this month, X users seemed divided when the agency announced it was cutting its workforce by nearly half, affecting some 2,000 staffers, but it appears that with the impending move to dismantle the department, more people are realizing the potential drawbacks and its impact on students.

Under the Trump-Musk government downsizing drive, thousands of federal workers have already lost their jobs and more layoffs are expected.