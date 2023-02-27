KEY POINTS Cha Eun Woo said the Astro members are still "individually" discussing their contracts with Fantagio

Cha shared that they recently celebrated their seventh anniversary as a group

Cha, JinJin, Moonbin and Yoon Sanha reportedly renewed their contracts last December

Cha Eun Woo is looking forward to reuniting with his Astro co-stars as a group.

All six members of Astro faced contract renewals with their label Fantagio this month, seven years after they debuted in 2016.

While promoting his upcoming South Korean drama "Island" Part 2, Cha gave an update on Astro's plans for the future as well as his, Moonbin, Rocky, Yoon Sanha, MJ and JinJin's current contract renewal status, Soompi reported.

"We don't have any promotion plans for Astro yet. But I really like doing team activities, so I want to [perform] on stage. I'm also open to solo [promotions]. I really enjoy standing and singing on stage and it's something I'm grateful for," Cha said during interviews with the local press.

The multi-talented artist then explained that he and other Astro members are communicating with their label "individually" about their contracts and "haven't had a deep conversation among ourselves yet."

He hinted that some members have not made a decision yet on whether to continue activities with Fantagio, saying, "...whatever each of them chooses, they're people that I'll be friends with forever."

He continued, "The members have a really good relationship. We have been together for a long time since we were trainees who were nothing. Even up until now, we get along well all the same. We support each other so much."

Cha also shared that he and his Astro co-stars recently planned to visit their fellow member MJ, who is currently completing his mandatory service in the South Korean military, to celebrate their seventh debut anniversary. But the "True Beauty" actor had a shooting schedule on the planned date.

Fantagio announced last December that Cha, JinJin, Moonbin and Yoon "decided to continue activities" with the company. In-depth discussions with Rocky are still ongoing, while MJ's contract will be discussed once he is discharged from the military, according to Soompi.

At the time, several South Korean media outlets reported that Cha — whose real name is Lee Dong-Min — was the first Astro member to renew his contract, despite having a jampacked schedule balancing group promotions as well as solo projects, including filming for his TV series "Island."

Astro debuted with its first mini-album, "Spring Up," in 2016. They have since released seven more mini-albums and three full-length studio albums and earned over 30 award show nominations throughout their career.

In 2019, they earned their first-ever music awards show win for the single "All Night," the title track of their first studio album, "All Light," on SBS' "The Show."