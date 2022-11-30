Kendall Long is ready to walk the aisle as she is set to marry her boyfriend Mitchell Sage.

The 31-year-old reality TV star announced she is now engaged to Sage and is ready to move to Germany to start a family.

"We're engaged!!" Long wrote while sharing a series of photos Tuesday. One of them showed Sage getting down on one knee while holding a ring.

"It's always been a HECK YES with you Mitch. I love your brain, I love your family, I pretty much just love every single thing about you! So incredibly over the moon that we get to start our epic adventure together in a new country 🇩🇪," she added.

The post also included a photo of the pair sharing a kiss while embracing in a beautiful outdoor setting. Another one showed the soon-to-be bride and groom's parents raising their glasses to celebrate the occasion. In the last photo, Long could be seen showing her engagement ring to the camera.

"I've heard love explained to me by my parents and was scared I would never experience something so wonderful. But with you, love is so much better than I could have ever imagined it to be. I feel so lucky and I can't wait to officially be a Sagely," she concluded her post.

Bachelor Nation alums congratulated Long in the comments section.

"Congratulations my love. You deserve it all + some," Astrid Loch Wendt wrote. "YES!!!!!! Congratulations you two," Thomas Jacobs said.

Ashley Iaconetti wrote, "This is the best news!!! Congratulations!! Couldn't be happier for you!! You two are the perfect match!"

Dean Unglert, Abilgail Heringer, Tia Booth, katie Morton, Adam Gottschalk and Becca Tiley also reacted to Long's post.

Long previously shared a workout video on Instagram. "Moving my life to Germany. When you only have one week left to pack everything you own to move to a different country and you've been hard-core procrastinating," she wrote.

Long competed on Season 22 of "The Bachelor" and later appeared on Seasons 5 and 7 of "Bachelor in Paradise." She dated fellow Bachelor Nation member Joe Amabile for over a year but they broke up in January 2020.

Long and Sage met last December through mutual friends and started dating in February, E! News reported.

"He asked me to be his girlfriend on Valentine's day in Hermosa Beach, a cute little set up," Kendall revealed in May. "I feel really confident about our relationship currently and where we're going," she said. "And I feel confident in him as a person."