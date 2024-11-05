Voters in a Pennsylvania county are being encouraged to remain in line and vote after the RNC successfully secured extended voting hours following issues at polling stations that delayed the process.

The RNC was able to secure a court order extending voting hours to 10 p.m. in Cambria County after a host of problems that left voters stuck standing in line in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. According to election officials, a software malfunction occurring within the Electronic Voting System caused the delay, state filing documents obtained by KMPH.

"We understand that there are some line delays on the ground. We need you to stay in line. We need you to fill out your ballot in full and deliver it. Our Pennsylvania lawyers are all over this issue and will ensure fairness and accuracy in the process," said RNC Chairman Michael Whatley on X (formerly Twitter). "Stay in line! Deliver your ballot!"

On Tuesday morning, voting machines at many different Cambria County polling stations began malfunctioning and freezing, hence preventing residents from being able to cast their ballots.

Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt attributed this issue to how the ballots were printed, stating that there were no issues found with the machines themselves to WJAC. Mail-in ballots were not affected by this issue.

"We're going to continue to work with the state and ensure that we either get it fixed or we continue to count the votes, and if we have to count by hand then that's what we'll have to do," said County Solicitor Ron Repak. "At the end of the day, we have measures in place to make sure we can take care of this."

Some Pennsylvania precincts began placing completed ballots in lock boxes with the intention of scanning them later, after voting machines were fixed. According to Repak, poll watchers on site are ensuring that the ballots remain intact.

Originally published by Latin Times.