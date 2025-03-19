Founded in 2009 by ten banks from around the world, the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), launched its mission to redefine banking through a values-based approach that prioritizes long-term sustainability and well-being over short-term profits. This happened to coincide with the 2008 financial crisis, furthering the GABV's significance in bringing together leading financial institutions to chart a new path.

The roots of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values can be traced back to the initiatives of three pioneering banks from Peru, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands. These institutions, already practicing ethical and socially responsible banking, recognized the need for a global forum where like-minded financial leaders could collaborate. By 2009, their idea had gained traction, leading to the formation of the GABV with ten founding members across Asia, Latin America, Europe and North America.

The timing was significant. As large financial institutions faced scrutiny for their role in the crisis, the GABV's founders aimed to show the world that banking could be different. Their message was clear: finance should serve people and the planet, not just maximize shareholder profits.

What began as a small network of like-minded institutions has grown into a global movement. Today, the GABV boasts over 70 financial institutions across 45 countries, collectively managing assets exceeding $265 billion and serving more than 50 million customers worldwide.

At its core, values-based banking is about using finance as a force for good. Unlike traditional banking models that primarily focus on maximizing shareholder returns, values-based banks embed long-term values into their operations. They emphasize ethical investments, financial inclusion, and community-driven development.

The movement is guided by six core principles that the GABV adheres to and distinguishes itself. The first one is a triple bottom line approach, a climate-conscious financing model that commits to balancing people, planet, and prosperity, ensuring that financial decisions contribute positively to society and the environment. The second principle, real economy, focuses on supporting businesses and communities that generate tangible value rather than engaging in speculative financial activities. With its client-centered banking, the company develops long-term relationships with clients by understanding their needs and providing ethical financial solutions.

Prioritizing sustainable financial strategies over short-term profits, its long-term resiliency as a principle ensures that banks remain stable and beneficial to communities. Emphasizing openness and accountability is quite crucial for the GABV so that stakeholders clearly understand how financial institutions operate. That is why transparency is its fifth core principle. Finally, and most importantly, culture creates a banking environment that prioritizes integrity and social good. Ethical values are, therefore, embedded in every aspect of its governance, leadership, and business practices.

The members of the GABV are some of the world's leading, inclusive, and sustainable banks. As a part of their commitment to continuous development, a scorecard is used to assess members' alignment with the six principles, allowing them to track progress, refine their approach, and ultimately increase their impact.

The GABV embraces a mutual learning approach across diverse economic and cultural landscapes. From microfinance initiatives in Latin America to ethical banking models in Europe and community banking in North America, members exchange insights on how to best implement values-based principles in their unique contexts.

A cornerstone of this collaborative approach is the GABV's Annual Meeting, held in a different country each year. This event brings together CEOs, senior executives, and thought leaders from member banks to share experiences, explore challenges, and discuss innovations in sustainable finance.

This year's meeting took place in Uganda in March 2025, hosted by Centenary Bank, the country's largest microfinance institution. The event showcased how financial institutions can drive economic empowerment in Africa while integrating sustainability into their business models.

Beyond the annual gathering, the GABV actively provides learning resources and forums for discussion. For example, in 2024, an annual meeting keynote on AI in values-based banking sparked widespread interest, leading to a series of webinars where member banks shared how they were integrating technology ethically into their banking models.

As economic and environmental challenges continue to evolve, the role of values-based banking is becoming more crucial than ever. With a growing network, a body of proven best practices, and a track record of promoting programs that influence the mainstream banking sector, the GABV is truly a global movement shaping the future of banking. Through shared learning, collaboration, and a commitment to values-driven finance, its members are proving that a more sustainable, just, and people-centered banking system is possible.

Media Contact:

Name: Sonia Felipe Larios, Head of Communications and Marketing, GABV

Email: sonia.felipe@gabv.org