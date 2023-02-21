Emmy-nominated actress Barbara Bosson has died at the age of 83. Her son, director Jesse Bochco, shared the news on social media but did not mention the cause of her death.

"More spirit and zest than you could shake a stick at," Bochco wrote in an Instagram post Sunday. His update came with a photo of him being held by his mother when he was a child.

"When she loved you, you felt it without a doubt. If she didn't, you may well have also known that too," he added. "Forever in our hearts. I love you Mama. Barbara "Babs" Bosson Bochco 1939-2023."

Many celebrities and fans have since shared their messages of condolences and tributes to the actress.

"Oh Jessie I'm so sorry to read this sad news," actress Sharon Lawrence commented on the post. "Your Mom was such a special dame — smart, funny and committed."

"I admired her dedication to environmental protection so much. I send hope for comfort for your family during this tough and tender time," she said further.

Actress Ivana Miličević wrote, "Oh Jesse. I'm so sorry. You're mom was so awesome and so strong. I love you. This sucks."

Meanwhile, actor Titus Welliver took to Twitter Monday to share that his "heart is shattered" by the news.

"Bow your heads for her loved ones who are so very devastated by her departure. Love you Babs, you made us all better with your kindness," the actor wrote as he shared a photo of the late actress.

Actress Jennifer Tilly also paid a tribute to Bosson, describing the late actress as a "lovely lady and a fine actress." She then recalled working with Bosson on the TV series "Hill Street Blues," which aired from 1981 to 1987.

"We did a scene together on my last appearance on HSB," Tilly tweeted. "The director told us 'We need some chitchat before Jennifer gets killed.' So she asked me about the future & I adlibbed I wanted to take cooking classes & then I got shot."

Bosson began her career with the 1974s movie "Mame." Since then, she worked in several TV shows including "McMillan & Wife," "Sunshine," "Delvecchio" and "Richie Brockelman, Private Eye."

Bosson was best known for her portrayal of Fay Furillo in "Hill Street Blues." In fact, she was nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards for her work on the show.