In a narrative blending personal triumphs with entrepreneurial prowess, Beatrice Maria Nirmala, distinguished author of "Through the Looking Glass" and founder of The IBR Asia Group, sets her sights on the U.S. and Canada markets. The journey unfolds as evidence of resilience, empowerment and a vision for global impact.

Weathering the storm of divorce and the complexities of business and family, Nirmala's metamorphosis became the bedrock for "Through the Looking Glass." This literary collection is not a mere memoir; it's a compilation of universal struggles and triumphs.

The genesis of the book lies in Nirmala's contributions to a renowned newspaper in Malaysia, with weekly articles curated into a thematic compilation. It serves as a testament to her journey, laying bare the challenges she faced and the resilience that propelled her forward. The book, while deeply personal, resonates as a narrative of empowerment.

"Infinite Passions of Life," another chapter in Nirmala's literary journey, delves into life post-divorce. Beyond the pain, it becomes a manifesto of self-love, resilience and the celebration of living authentically. Nirmala's voice challenges societal expectations imposed on women, advocating for worth beyond traditional roles.

The transformative incident of 2021, where Nirmala addressed 500 people at an event she organized, symbolizes victory over self-doubt. It becomes a poignant marker in her journey of rebuilding both her business and personal identity. Navigating workplace challenges, she found solace in the workplace as an equalizer for women.

Motherhood emerges as a central theme, with Nirmala committed to raising her daughter with independence and financial freedom. From the simplicity of family life to co-owning eco-sustainable land in Nicaragua, her journey paints a vivid picture of diverse experiences and perspectives.

Powerful quotes from Nirmala punctuate the narrative, emphasizing the transformative nature of life's challenges. She invites readers to embrace their unique paths, asserting that wisdom comes from multiple sources.

In addition to her literary accomplishments, Nirmala has also established herself as a leader in the public relations industry, having served as the founder of The IBR Asia Group, a public relations powerhouse with a robust presence in Malaysia. With a media portfolio that includes International Business Review and VOICE Of ASEAN, the company connects the highest echelons of government and corporate decision-makers, spanning across Southeast Asia.

Strategically positioned as a powerhouse of connection in the region, The IBR Asia Group has mastered the art of connecting clients to their target audience through traditional, digital and interactive funnels and platforms. The company's little black book of connections and kingmakers is a coveted resource in this part of the world, facilitating strategic partnerships and alliances.

What started as a single publication has evolved into a multifaceted entity producing world-class custom publishing, curated events, smart writing, profiling opportunities and investor relations management. The journey has been transformative, and The IBR Asia Group has emerged as a catalyst for connecting businesses, governments and individuals.

One of the crown jewels of their portfolio is VOICE Of ASEAN, a testament to years of strategic planning and data mining. It stands as a beacon, connecting and bridging the gap between corporations and governments across Southeast Asia and beyond. VOICE Of ASEAN aims to provide a genuine voice to the elites and masses of the region, truly Asian and unapologetically candid.

The IBR Asia Group's call for more companies to enter the South Asian market from the U.S. and Canadian markets is not just a geographical expansion; it's a strategic move to leverage its connections, expertise and storytelling prowess on an international scale. The company's unique position as a bridge between corporations and governments has garnered attention, making it a sought-after partner for those seeking a foothold in the dynamic Southeast Asian market.

Nirmala's journey, chronicled in her literary works and echoed through The IBR Asia Group's services, takes a bold step onto the global stage. As they navigate the Western market, the promise of transformative storytelling and unparalleled representation accompanies them. "Through the Looking Glass" and The IBR Asia Group collectively stand as beacons of empowerment, resilience and the infinite possibilities that emerge when one dares to embark on a journey of self-discovery, connecting not just within borders but across continents.