Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) joined in confronting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his apparent contradictions on vaccines during Wednesday's confirmation hearing, calling out an organization founded by Kennedy for selling anti-vaccine baby onesies.

RFK's Children's Health Defense is making money selling a child's onesie with the phrases "No Vax, No Problem" and "Unvaxxed, Unafraid" to parents for $26.



Now that RFK is "pro-vaccine", will he ask his organization to stop selling these vehemently anti-vaccine products? pic.twitter.com/vTAHOJRakH — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 29, 2025

Kennedy's nomination for Secretary of Health and Human Services has come under intense scrutiny since President Donald Trump announced Kennedy as his pick. A longtime vaccine skeptic, Kennedy has sought to rebrand himself as a moderate on the issue, testifying in his senate confirmation hearing that he supports vaccines.

"The gist of what you are trying to say today is you're really pro-vaccine, you just want to ask questions," Sanders said. "Yet your organization is making money selling a child's product that casts fundamental doubt on the usefulness of vaccines."

Sanders pointed to onesies for sale on the Children's Health Defense website, including one reading "Unvaxxed, Unafraid" and another stating "No Vax, No Problem"—each selling for $26.

Kennedy attempted to distance himself from the organization and its merchandise. "I have no power over that organization," he stated. "I'm not a part of it, I resigned from the board."

Sanders quickly pushed back, noting that Kennedy stepped down "just a few months ago."

"You certainly have power," Sanders insisted. "Are you supportive of these onesies?"

Kennedy declined to state whether he would call on the group to stop selling the merchandise, instead reiterating his stance that he supports vaccines and wants "good science."

"But you will not tell the organization you founded not to continue selling that product," Sanders concluded before moving on.

Originally published by Latin Times.