Summer is almost here, in all its glory, and it is time to setup all your grilling equipment in your backyard for those perfect evenings with your friends and family.

However, wait a moment before grabbing the first grill you come across. Because they are so simple to operate, gas grills are the grilling industry's MVPs! No more waiting for wood chips to smoke or fumbling with charcoal. You can cook burgers quickly using a gas grill since they light up quickly.

Are you new to grilling? Not to worry! Here, we have presented the best gas grills, ranging from little models suitable for a balcony to enormous ones that can serve a large gathering.

For outdoor cooking, the Blackstone 28" Flat Top Gas Griddle Grill Station is a practical and adaptable choice. You can cook everything on the roomy 470 square inch griddle top, including sizzling steaks and breakfast favorites. It has caster wheels for convenient mobility, a lower shelf for storage, and a side shelf for your prep space. Even if the quoted price is $299.99, there's a chance you may buy it for less money from other vendors that don't provide free Prime delivery.

With five burners, this Royal Gourmet gas grill can cook food with an incredible 54,000 BTUs of power. The strong sear burner allows you to produce professional-grade searing, while the main burners deliver uniform heat for regular cooking. Do you need to prepare some sides? That's exactly what the handy side burner is for. With a total cooking space of 632 square inches, 15 hamburgers may be cooked at once. In addition, this grill has a detachable grease pan for easier cleanup and an electrical ignition with only one button for simple starting. Nonetheless, a few reviews pointed out that cleaning and heat distribution may be improved. Remember that there is a more affordable, comparable Amazon Basics grill available with a little lower BTU output.

Cooking outside on a little patio or balcony? The answer is this gas grill from MASTER COOK! It has three 30,000 BTU stainless steel burners, which is a powerful tool for effective grilling. Perfectly cooked food is ensured by the integrated thermometer, and control panel and handle made of sturdy stainless steel provide effortless operation. Extra prep room is provided by foldable side tables, and mobility is facilitated by sturdy wheels. There is plenty of room for grilling on the 471.8 square inch cooking area, and a warming rack keeps cooked food warm. When not in use, the folding side tables also enable compact storage.

For those seeking a robust and feature-rich gas grill, the Char-Broil Performance Series is a fantastic choice. It has a 475 square inch cooking surface that can accommodate up to 24 hamburgers simultaneously. The ability to create side dishes or sauces while grilling gives the side burner more versatility. The LED-illuminated control knobs offer a stylish touch, while the porcelain-coated cast iron grates heat evenly and resist corrosion. Even if the quoted price is $349.61, other vendors may be able to offer it for less. For a little bit more money, there's also a package option that comes with a brush and grill cover.

For backyard BBQs, take into consideration this ChuMaste gas grill if you're searching for a portable one. With a total cooking space of 464.8 square inches, including a separate warming rack, it has two wheels for convenient portability. 30,000 BTUs of heat from three stainless steel burners for even and effective cooking. Grilling can be done precisely thanks to the digital temperature control, and cleanup is a pleasure with the removable oil collecting cups. Remember that the listing price isn't displayed, so you might be able to purchase this grill at a lesser cost from other sellers—though they might not be eligible for free Prime shipping.

For people who enjoy grilling but are space-constrained or want a portable solution, the Cuisinart gas grill is a fantastic choice. You may get a grill that doesn't need to be assembled and can be used in less than ten minutes for less than $200! The combined cooking output of the two stainless steel burners is 20,000 BTUs, or 10,000 BTUs each burner. Large chunks of meat cook well on the stainless steel grates, which are also easy to travel due to their lightweight construction (just 24 lbs). Additional features include an automated ignition system with a twist-start, a drip pan to catch grease, and an integrated thermometer for temperature management. Even if free Prime delivery is included in the advertised price, there may be even better offers from other vendors.

The main goal of this Weber gas grill is to provide your next BBQ with plenty of room. Multiple steaks may be seared at once thanks to the extra-large sear zone, and more grilling space is created by the expanding top cooking grate. Extra workspace is provided by an enlarged prep and serves the table, and cleanup is simplified with an upgraded pull-out grease tray. The Weber Crafted frame and grillware are offered separately, while there is no pricing stated.

Space-constrained patios and little backyards are perfect for this Kenmore gas barbecue. Its 512 square inch total cooking surface means that even with its small size, it can cook up to 20 hamburgers at once. Perfectly cooked food is guaranteed by the excellent heat distribution provided by the cast-iron cooking grates, and food is kept warm until serving time with a 131 square inch warming rack. With a single button press, the grill's easy-start electronic ignition technology ignites it, and a built-in lid thermometer allows you to precisely control the temperature for cooking. Along with four caster wheels for ease mobility and two locking wheels for stability, the grill also has foldable side tables for additional prep area.

Small patios or backyards would benefit greatly from the space-saving design of this Permasteel gas barbecue. It can still hold enough food for four people with a total cooking space of 360 square inches. A combined 22,000 BTU from two stainless steel burners allows you to cook burgers, steaks, veggies, and more with ease. The handy front access door makes replacing the propane tank easy. This barbecue also has four caster wheels for convenient mobility and foldable side shelves with tool hooks for storage. Reviewers praised its affordability and portability in particular. Remember that the pricing that is advertised is not available.

For the serious griller, this Napoleon Prestige 500 gas grill has an abundance of features. 48,000 BTUs of heat are produced by the four stainless steel main burners, and uniform cooking and rich taste are guaranteed by the dual-level sear plates. Up to 31 burgers may be grilled at once on the massive 500 square inch main cooking area. Additional cooking options are offered by the 140 square inch side burner and the 260 square inch warming rack. Searing steaks is made easy with Napoleon's JETFIRE ignition technology, which ignites the grill with a rapid burst every time. The infrared sizzle zone side burner warms up to 1800 degrees in just 30 seconds.

Grill away

Selecting the best gas grill requires careful consideration. Assess your specific needs, such as cooking space, features, and budget, before narrowing down on the perfect grill. Also, do not forget to pay attention to the grill's construction quality and materials to ensure durability and longevity. It is also important to read reviews and compare different models to gather insights from other users' experiences.