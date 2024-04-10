Coffee isn't just a personal habit; it's become a well-integrated part of workplace culture. The rhythmic nature of coffee breaks punctuates the workday. The anticipation of the next cup, the walk to the break room, and the social interaction all contribute to a sense of routine and normalcy. This predictability can be comforting and provide a structured flow to the day.

In this guide, we'll explore the various types of coffee makers suitable for the workplace environment, considering factors like office size, coffee preferences, maintenance requirements and brewing options. Whether you opt for a traditional drip machine, a single-serve pod system, or an espresso machine, investing in a quality coffee maker can enhance employee morale and productivity.

Evaluate your office's needs carefully to find the perfect brewer that keeps the coffee flowing and the workday humming along smoothly.

Coffee machines come in a variety of types, each with its own brewing method. Here are the popular options:

Drip coffee makers: These are the most common type of coffee machine. They use hot water to drip or percolate through grounds placed in a filter, brewing a pot of coffee directly into a carafe.

Espresso machines: These machines force pressurized hot water through finely-ground coffee, producing a concentrated shot of espresso. Espresso machines can also be used to steam milk for cappuccinos and lattes.

Here's a comprehensive guide to workplace coffee makers:

1. Size matters

Small office (under 10 employees): Consider a single-serve brewer or a compact drip machine with a carafe size that fits your needs.

Medium office (10-25 employees): A larger drip machine with a hot plate that keeps coffee warm for extended periods could be ideal.

Large office (25+ employees): High-volume bean-to-cup machines or multiple drip coffee makers might be necessary.

2. Consider coffee preferences

Variety seekers: Look for machines with programmable settings or pod machines offering diverse flavor options.

Speed demons: Prioritize fast brewing times, especially during peak coffee hours.

Simplicity seekers: Choose user-friendly machines with easy cleaning and maintenance routines.

3. Budget and features

Basic needs: A standard drip machine might suffice.

Fancy features: Bean-to-cup machines offer fresh grinding and a wider variety of coffee styles, but come at a higher cost.

Long-term cost: Factor in coffee and filter costs alongside the machine price.

4. Maintenance matters

Easy cleaning: Look for machines with dishwasher-safe parts and self-cleaning cycles for effortless maintenance.

Water filtration: Consider built-in filtration systems to reduce maintenance.

Here are 10 best office coffee machines:

1. Keurig K2500 Plumbed Single Serve Commercial Coffee Maker

2. De'Longhi TrueBrew Drip Coffee Maker

3. Famiworths Iced Coffee Maker

4. Gevi Professional Barista Coffee Machine

5. BUNN VP17-3 Pourover Commercial Coffee Maker

6. DR. COFFEE F11 Big Plus Automatic Espresso Machine

7. Keurig K-3500 Commercial Maker Capsule Coffee Machine

8. Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine

9. BUNN Axiom 15-3 Automatic Commercial Coffee Maker

10. Philips 4300 Series Espresso Machine With LatteGo

Designed for small to medium-sized businesses, the K2500 Plumbed Commercial Coffee Maker ensures that everyone can enjoy quality beverages. It comes with a nozzle connection for easy water line setup and a Filter Kit to link your brewer to the water source. Forget about water shortages mid-brew – this coffee maker, with the PureWater Filters kit, ensures a constant flow of filtered water for uninterrupted brewing. Its removable drip tray caters to taller mugs, making it versatile and user-friendly.

The built-in burr grinder flawlessly grinds fresh beans, while De'Longhi's proprietary Bean Extract Technology automatically grinds, doses, and brews each cup to perfection. Choose from 6 brew sizes, ranging from an 8 oz single-serve to 24 oz cup sizes, including a 3 oz espresso option. Enjoy 5 brew styles: Light, Gold, Bold, Over Ice, and Espresso Style. Simple to configure, De'Longhi boasts of user-friendly controls.

Crafted with advanced coffee extraction technology, this ice coffee maker brews robust hot coffee over ice, ensuring a refreshing iced coffee experience. Just press the "REGULAR" button for a delightful hot cup in only 4 minutes. Whether using a K-cup or your preferred ground coffee, both hot and iced brews are effortlessly achievable. For optimal flavor when making iced coffee with pods, a mere 6oz of water is recommended. Equipped with self-cleaning functionality and descaling reminders, maintenance is hassle-free. Plus, after brewing, the pod coffee maker automatically shuts off, adding to its convenience.

Ideal for coffee enthusiasts craving a nuanced taste experience, the Gevi allows for precise control of flavor layers through adjustments in grind size, water temperature, and pour rate. Perfect for professional settings where consistency in coffee quality is paramount. Tailored for business environments like offices and restaurants, delivering customers a superior coffee experience. The TFT display elegantly showcases the grinding, heating, and brewing progress, allowing you to immerse yourself in every detail of your coffee's creation.

This coffee maker is small but holds a lot of water, so you don't have to fill it up often. It can grind 500kg of coffee evenly and quietly, keeping the flavor just right.

Equipped with a SplashGard funnel to divert hot liquids away from hands, it brews 3.8 gallons (14.4 liters) of flawless coffee per hour. Completely portable and requiring no plumbing, this pourover brewer complies with North American Electrical Standards, offering convenience and reliability wherever it's used.

The 16g capacity brewing system guarantees stable extraction, while 9 grind size options offer customizable coffee bean settings. With an ample 8L water tank adaptable for external bottled or purified water, this espresso machine caters to business demands. Maintaining a consistent 500kg ground output ensures the coffee's rich taste is preserved, while milk frothing temperature, ranging from 60℃ to 70℃, promises a silky taste in every sip.

Revitalize your breakroom experience with the Keurig K-3500 Brewer, complete with an eight-count premium merchandiser. Tailored for the bustling breakroom environment, this brewer is designed for uninterrupted operation and rapid consecutive brewing. Its direct-waterline plumbing ensures seamless, one-touch brewing of coffee, tea, and hot cocoa within a minute, eliminating the hassle of refilling a water reservoir. The strong option enriches your beverage with a robust flavor profile. The K3500 Commercial Brewing System boasts Commercial UL and NSF certification, guaranteeing reliability and quality assurance for your workplace needs.

The BUNN Axiom 15-3 adjusts automatically to varying water pressure and incorporates BrewLOGIC technology to calculate flow rate, ensuring consistent pot levels. Features like cold brew lock-out and automatic warmer time-out maintain the freshness and quality of the brew. Coffee extraction is controlled with pre-infusion and pulse brew, along with digital temperature control and a large sprayhead. With a large 200oz. (5.9L) tank, it offers back-to-back brewing capacity, making it ideal for offices, break rooms, or any workplace setting.

With the Philips 4300 Series, you can effortlessly create up to 8 aromatic coffee varieties, including black and milk-based options, at the press of a button. The LatteGo milk system adds a silky-smooth layer of froth to your coffee. Utilizing the coffee choice menu, the Aroma Extract system intelligently maintains the perfect balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction. Plus, with AquaClean technology, enjoy purified water without the hassle of frequent descaling -- simply change the filter as prompted by the machine, and you're set for up to 5000 cups.

The collaborative cup

Ultimately, creating a healthy coffee habit at work is key. Coffee's presence in the workplace goes beyond just the cup itself. It fuels productivity, fosters connections, and provides a sense of routine. By understanding its impact and promoting mindful consumption, employers and employees alike can harness the power of coffee to create a more positive and productive work environment.