Despite lingering challenges from the pandemic and supply chain woes, 2023 proved to be a year of significant growth for the US auto industry. New car sales surged, with many automakers experiencing double-digit increases compared to 2022.

This year's best-selling cars tell a fascinating story. While trucks and SUVs remain dominant, there are some surprising changes in the rankings. However, we're not here to crown a single champion but rather to celebrate the diverse fleet that captured the hearts (and wallets) of American drivers in 2023. Buckle up for a fascinating journey through the top 25 best-selling models, where we'll not only discover familiar faces but also unearth some unexpected success stories that redefined the American car landscape.

20.

Ford Escape

The Ford Escape, a familiar face in the compact crossover segment, continues to hold its own against newer competitors like the Bronco Sport. Despite a recent refresh, it maintains its diverse powertrain options, offering choices for drivers seeking non-hybrid, hybrid, or even plug-in hybrid models, catering to a wider range of preferences.

19.

Subaru Forester

Despite nearing its generation's end, the 2024 Subaru Forester defies expectations with a surprising 34% sales increase compared to 2022. While the 2025 model promises exciting updates, the current version still offers a compelling package. Its spacious interior and diverse powertrain options, ranging from non-hybrid to plug-in hybrid, cater to various needs. However, be aware of potential drawbacks like a dated interior and less impressive handling compared to some competitors. Ultimately, the decision boils down to whether you prioritize immediate gratification or can wait for the potential advancements of the upcoming generation.

18.

Mazda CX-5

Despite its age, the Mazda CX-5 remains a strong contender in the compact SUV arena. It boasts a luxurious interior, standard all-wheel drive, and a choice between a peppy turbocharged engine and a fuel-efficient base option. While cargo space is limited, the CX-5 excels in handling and ride quality, making every drive enjoyable. Its infotainment system has quirks, but standard smartphone integration provides familiar solutions. Consider the Turbo Premium trim for the best balance of power, comfort, and features.

17.

Jeep Wrangler

The Jeep Wrangler continues its reign as the off-road king, offering a vast array of trims, powerful engines (including a plug-in hybrid option), and open-air freedom. However, its sales dipped in 2023 likely due to increased competition from the Ford Bronco. While the Wrangler boasts unmatched off-road prowess, its on-road manners and safety ratings leave much to be desired. Ultimately, the choice between Wrangler and Bronco boils down to personal preference, desired off-road capability, and what's actually available in today's crazy car market.

16.

Subaru Crosstrek

The Subaru Crosstrek, previously known as the XV in some markets, is a subcompact SUV based on the Impreza hatchback. Introduced in 2012, it boasts increased ground clearance and rugged styling compared to the Impreza. It comes with standard all-wheel drive and various engine options, including a hybrid in the latest generation. Initially offered with a 2.0L gasoline engine, the Crosstrek now boasts choices like a 2.5L gasoline and a plug-in hybrid variant. After two generations marketed as XV Crosstrek in North America and simply XV elsewhere, Subaru adopted the Crosstrek name globally in 2022 for the newest generation.

15.

Subaru Outback

The Subaru Outback, a popular all-wheel-drive wagon, saw a 10% sales increase in 2023, solidifying its position as Subaru's best-selling model. It shares its origins with the Legacy wagon but boasts unique features like raised suspension, protective cladding, and a higher roof for off-road capability. While the Outback name initially distinguished a variant of the Legacy, it eventually became a standalone model in most markets.

14.

Toyota Highlander

The Toyota Highlander, a three-row SUV, witnessed a 24% sales drop in 2023 likely due to the arrival of the larger Grand Highlander. Though praised for its fuel-efficient hybrid option and comfortable cabin, the Highlander falls short on cargo and third-row space compared to rivals, making it less competitive overall. With a similar price tag, the new Grand Highlander offers more space and a hybrid option, making it a better choice in this segment. Other strong contenders include the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, and Honda Pilot.

13.

Ford Explorer

The 2024 Ford Explorer is a mid-size SUV that offers various trim levels, including the XLT, Timberline, ST-Line, and Platinum, catering to different needs and budgets. It boasts a spacious interior with flexible seating options and a maximum towing capacity of 5,600 lbs when properly equipped. Safety features like Ford Co-Pilot360 come standard, and the Explorer ST even offers a complimentary driving school experience for the driver and a guest. With various engine options and modern technology, the 2024 Ford Explorer aims to be a versatile choice for families and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

12.

Honda Accord

The Honda Accord's sales rebounded in 2023 thanks to its successful redesign and more available cars on dealer lots. However, it still didn't sell as well as its smaller sibling, the Civic, and its main competitor, the Toyota Camry, which is getting a fresh look for 2025.

11.

Honda Civic

The 2025 Honda Civic gets a refresh with new styling and a hybrid option. Pricing is expected to start around $26,000. The base model might come with a 2.0L engine, while higher trims could have the 1.5L turbo or the new hybrid powertrain. The hybrid is expected to be offered on the higher trims, while non-hybrid options might be limited to the base models. The sporty Si and Type R variants will still be available but are reviewed separately.

10.

Hyundai Tucson

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson is a stylish and practical compact SUV with a spacious cabin and cargo area. It comes standard with a 187-hp engine and front-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive is optional. While not the most powerful option, it offers a comfortable ride and quiet interior. It also has good fuel economy. The refreshed 2025 model features a new infotainment system with dual displays and a redesigned interior. Pricing is expected to start around $29,000.

9.

Chevy Equinox

The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox gets a complete redesign with a bolder look and a more modern interior. Three trims will be available: LT, RS, and Activ. The base engine is a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder with either a CVT or an eight-speed automatic transmission, depending on the drivetrain. Pricing is expected to start around $30,000. The cabin has plenty of space for passengers and cargo, and features a new infotainment system with two digital displays. Standard features include automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist.

8.

Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla is a reliable and fuel-efficient compact car that is available in sedan and hatchback body styles. It is not the most exciting car to drive, but it offers a comfortable ride and a spacious interior for its size. The base engine is a 169-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that is paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The Corolla also offers a hybrid powertrain that is even more fuel-efficient. Pricing starts at $23,145 for the LE sedan and goes up to $28,345 for the Hybrid XLE sedan.

7.

Tesla Model 3

The 2024 Tesla Model 3 is an electric car with a sleek design, an estimated driving range of up to 341 miles, and a starting price of $40,630. It is available in three trims: Standard Range RWD, Long Range AWD, and Performance. The base trim level comes with rear-wheel drive, while all others have all-wheel drive. The Model 3 is known for its quick acceleration and responsive handling. However, it also has some drawbacks, such as a lack of physical controls for many functions and a cramped rear seat.

6.

Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma reigns supreme in off-roading, boasting durability and a strong V6 option. However, its base engine is weak, the interior cramped, and fuel economy suffers. While it conquers tough terrain, comfort and features fall short compared to competitors.

5.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a mid-size SUV known for its blend of on-road comfort and off-road capability. It offers a choice between a V6 engine or a plug-in hybrid powertrain, with luxurious interiors available in higher trims. While pricier than some rivals, the Grand Cherokee boasts a smooth ride, impressive technology, and a variety of safety features.

4.

Nissan Rogue

The 2024 Nissan Rogue is a comfortable and handsome compact SUV, boasting a smooth ride and modern tech. However, its peppy engine delivers average fuel economy and the driving experience is unexciting. It starts at $29,810 and offers a new infotainment system with Google integration in the top trims. While not the most thrilling option, the Rogue prioritizes comfort and a drama-free ownership experience.

3.

Toyota Camry

The 2025 Toyota Camry is a redesigned mid-size sedan with a focus on efficiency and practicality. It ditches its diverse powertrain options for a hybrid-only lineup, offering front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive variants with 225 or 232 horsepower respectively. While pricing hasn't been announced, expect it to start around $30,000. The Camry boasts a spacious interior with modern infotainment features and competes with rivals like the Honda Accord and Hyundai Sonata.

2.

GMC Sierra

The GMC Sierra 1500 is a full-size pickup truck known for its towing capacity, spacious interior, and range of engine options. Sharing its platform with the Chevrolet Silverado, it offers a similar driving experience but with a distinct GMC design. While not the most luxurious option, the Sierra boasts a comfortable interior with upscale materials in higher trims. It starts at $38,345 and comes in various configurations to suit different needs.

1.

Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is a compact SUV known for its blend of space, efficiency, and driving dynamics. It boasts a standard turbocharged engine or an optional hybrid powertrain, both paired with a CVT and front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The CR-V prioritizes comfort and practicality, offering a spacious interior and ample cargo space. While not the most exciting option to drive, it delivers a smooth ride and respectable fuel economy, making it a Car and Driver 10Best and Editors' Choice winner. It starts at $30,850 and comes in various trims to suit different preferences.

Smooth rides

While the landscape of the American car market continuously shifts, the year 2023 saw familiar names dominating the sales charts. The Ford F-Series truck maintained its decades-long reign as the best-selling vehicle, while Toyota secured several spots with its Camry, Corolla, and RAV4 models. Notably, Tesla, despite not revealing specific sales figures, entered the top 10 with its Model Y, highlighting the increasing consumer interest in electric vehicles. As automakers continue to adapt to evolving preferences and technological advancements, it will be interesting to see how the sales landscape transforms in the years to come.