The first thing most people notice about others would be the eyes. Using mascara can help enhance the appearance of your eyelashes, making them look fuller and longer. So, in order to achieve those lovely eyelashes that are worthy of every snap, having the best waterproof mascara is a prerequisite.

Best waterproof mascara

Experience the ultimate lash transformation with Maybelline's Waterproof Lengthening Mascara. Infused with fibers, this innovative mascara delivers instant lash lift, dramatic volume, and length, providing a false eyelash effect without the need for expensive procedures. The lifting brush features a double curved design and fiber-infused formula to grab lashes at the root, lifting, thickening, and lengthening them with precision. Say goodbye to clumps, smears, or flakes, and hello to all-day volume and the appearance of longer eyelashes. Maybelline, the eye expert, offers a wide range of products to suit every signature look, from natural to dramatic, including highly pigmented eyeshadows, iconic mascara, and eyebrow makeup, ensuring eyes that captivate with every glance.

L'Oréal Paris presents its Voluminous Waterproof Carbon Black Volume Building Mascara, designed to resist clumping while maintaining lash softness and amplifying thickness by up to 4 times their natural volume. Formulated with intense black pigments for a long-lasting, dramatic effect, its Volume Maximizing Brush swiftly thickens and evenly builds lashes for a bold and voluminous look. Enriched with Panthenol and Ceramide-R, it not only enhances but also protects and conditions lashes. With its clump-resistant and flake-free formula, lashes remain supple and soft to the touch throughout the day. Note that packaging may differ from the site's depiction. This bold mascara is easily applied by placing the brush at the base of lashes and sweeping gently up to the tip, and it can be removed effortlessly with waterproof eye makeup remover.

Experience convenience and environmental consciousness with the Convenient 3-Pack of Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara from essence! Stock up on your favorite mascara in one click, reducing packaging waste and minimizing the environmental impact of multiple shipments. Achieve voluminous false lash effects with the waterproof formula and special conic shaped fiber brush, providing length, dramatic volume, and a false-lash effect that lasts all day, defying sweat, weather, and tears without flaking or fading. This long-lasting mascara is easily removed with a gentle makeup remover or micellar water; for stubborn residue, coconut oil is recommended. Rest assured, this mascara is vegan, cruelty-free, and free from parabens, fragrance, and microplastic particles, proudly made in Luxembourg. essence cosmetics is certified by PETA as a cruelty-free brand.

Clinique's High Impact Waterproof Mascara offers volumizing and lengthening benefits while resisting flaking, clumping, and smudging, even in humid conditions. Ophthalmologist-tested and safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers, it effortlessly removes with Clinique's eye makeup remover. Formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, SLS, mineral oil, gluten, alcohol, or fragrance, it ensures a gentle yet effective application. For optimal results, start at the lash base, wiggling the brush upwards to build volume, and let each coat dry to prevent clumping. Avoid pumping the brush in the container to maintain product freshness. To remove, simply use Clinique's eye makeup remover.

Achieve fuller, plumper, and gorgeously conditioned lashes with Neutrogena's Healthy Volume Lash-Plumping Waterproof Mascara, packed in a 0.21-ounce tube. Its super-sized volume brush coats each lash with bold, volume-building color, while the waterproof formula, enriched with sweet almond and olive oil, penetrates lashes to plump their core from within. This conditioning mascara promises rich color without clumps, smudges, or flakes, providing up to 400% fuller lashes. Dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested, it's safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Available in various stunning shades, this volumizing waterproof mascara effortlessly removes with Neutrogena's Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover.

Experience the ultimate lash enhancement with the everyday mascara, designed to separate and volumize each lash, delivering a full and bold look with jet-black intensity. The innovative Strong Curve System technology ensures enduring curls that stay put all day, sealing each coat with a powerful gel layer. Say goodbye to smudges and clumps with the long-wearing, waterproof formula that coats every strand effortlessly. The specially designed wand allows for precise application, grabbing lashes at the root to amplify length and volume like never before. Unlock the potential of your lashes with ease and confidence.

Elevate your beachside beauty with Eyeko's Beach Waterproof Mascara, a transformative formula infused with nourishing coconut oil. Crafted to provide both volume and lift, this mascara ensures your lashes are ready to face the elements with effortless grace. Enriched with the hydrating properties of coconut oil, it not only enhances your lashes but also conditions them, leaving them feeling soft and supple. Whether you're lounging by the shore or riding the waves, this mascara delivers long-lasting wear that withstands humidity and water, ensuring your lashes look voluminous and lifted from sunrise to sunset. Dive into a world of beachy glamour with Eyeko's Beach Waterproof Mascara.

The Lengthening Mascara is a game-changer in achieving long, full, and weightless lashes without the hassle of flaking or smudging. Infused with bamboo extract and fibers, this volumizing waterproof formula guarantees a flawless finish that lasts. Complemented by the exclusive Flex Tower mascara brush, designed to bend and extend every lash from root to tip, it ensures maximum volume and length with each application. Ophthalmologist and allergy tested, it's gentle enough for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Dive into the comprehensive eye collection, offering everything from subtle lines to smokey vibes, custom brow looks, classic tones, or bursts of color, all meticulously crafted to elevate and transform your gaze effortlessly.

Experience the epitome of lash perfection with MAC In Extreme Waterproof Lash in 'Dimensional Black'. This iconic mascara transcends boundaries with its unparalleled waterproof formula, ensuring your lashes stay bold and beautiful through every adventure. Boasting a rich 'Dimensional Black' hue, it delivers intense color payoff that adds depth and drama to your eyes. The uniquely designed brush effortlessly coats each lash from root to tip, providing voluminous, lengthened, and perfectly defined lashes that defy smudging or flaking. Elevate your makeup game with this must-have beauty essential, crafted to withstand even the most extreme conditions while delivering show-stopping results that command attention.

Indulge in luxurious lash perfection with the Hypoallergenic Mascara, meticulously crafted for your comfort and beauty. Free from irritating ingredients like fragrance and preservatives, it's ideal for women seeking volume and length without sacrificing a natural look. Perfect for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers, this waterproof mascara offers all-day magnified beauty in just one effortless coating. Experience ease and elegance with its user-friendly application, requiring only a single coat to achieve stunning results. Elevate your lashes with confidence and grace, embracing a mascara that pampers and enhances with every swipe.

Keep slayin'

With the best waterproof mascara, you do not need to worry about smudges or losing the volume of your eyelashes. You can confidently walk into any room at any time of day, looking your best!