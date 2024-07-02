Have you ever wondered what it feels like to soar through the clouds and watch the entire city? Well, with Tiger Sky Tower, you don't have to imagine it anymore. Tiger Properties is on a mission to set five new world records with Tiger Sky Tower, which is nothing short of a marvelous feat of engineering.

What is so breathtaking about tall skyscrapers? They take you beyond the clouds. The top of the building leaves a sea of white below as you look at the city from a different perspective. Dubai is filled with such architectural marvels. Inquisitive minds in the real estate development sector work day and night to introduce innovative projects that set new precedents. And what the minds behind Tiger Properties have done is no different.

People often say that the sky is the limit, but this statement means nothing to Eng. Amer Al Zoubi, founder and CEO of Tiger Group. His dream of creating new world records will come to fruition in the form of Tiger Properties' $1 billion luxury multipurpose building. Tiger Sky Tower, upon completion in 2029, will be the tallest building in the world, featuring the highest rainforest, an infinity pool, a royal penthouse, and a sky restaurant.

Tiger Properties' Innovative Minds Are Behind Tiger Sky Tower

Tiger Properties is part of Tiger Group, specializing in real estate, with over 270 projects to its credit covering 2,784,122 square meters. Tiger Properties has cemented its position as a major player in the real estate sector.

Notable developments by Tiger Properties include Nobles Tower, Cloud Tower, Lilium Tower, Blue Wave Tower, and Marina Pinnacle. These projects highlight its innovative approach and commitment to excellence in the real estate sector of the region.

Introducing The Majestic Tiger Sky Tower

The all-new Tiger Sky Tower is a piece of art and a symbol of ecological innovation. This tower aims to redefine Business Bay's skyline with its magnificent views of Burj Khalifa. Ascending majestically to 532 meters, Tiger Sky Tower comprises 122 floors, making it a feat of architectural prowess. This project integrates residential, commercial, and leisure spaces in a seamless blend of functionality and style. The tower has the world's highest infinity pool at 431 meters, providing an unmatched swimming experience against the backdrop of Dubai's iconic skyline. It also houses the tallest rainforest in a residential building, reaching a height of 447 meters, offering residents an unparalleled connection with nature at sky-high altitudes.

But that's not all. At 447 meters, people can find an adventure zone with a rollercoaster passing through the rainforest. A lavish sky restaurant is another feature that makes Tiger Sky Tower stand out. Located at a height of 439 meters, the dining venue offers stunning views of downtown Dubai. The tower also has luxurious living spaces. It houses 18 penthouses, one opulently designed royal penthouse, and a range of 1 to 4-bedroom units. Along with luxury living, Tiger Sky Tower has wellness and leisure facilities. Residents can enjoy a state-of-the-art gym, BBQ area, spa, and jogging track designed to create a healthy and socially engaging lifestyle.

Tiger Sky Tower is a bold initiative under Tiger Group's vision to fuse cutting-edge technology with sustainable construction practices. This project is a huge part of UAE's 40/40 vision. It focuses on sustainable urban development and ecological responsibility. The inclusion of renewable energy sources and advanced water and waste management systems further demonstrates Tiger Group's commitment to sustainability.

The high-rise marvel stands out as a symbol of luxury, innovation, and green architecture. It offers residences and a high-altitude lifestyle unmatched anywhere in the world. Prospective residents will invest not only in a home but also in a future-focused community that values ecological and luxurious living in equal measure.

Experience the future of living at Tiger Sky Tower—where the sky is not the limit. It's just the beginning.