In a rapidly evolving economy, businesses can no longer rely solely on traditional funding to remain competitive and influential in their industries. As access to bank loans becomes increasingly difficult for many small and mid-sized companies, alternative funding sources are stepping into the spotlight, not just as a backup, but as a strategic advantage.

Andre Dowdell Jr., CEO and founder of Liquida Capital, is among those leading this financial evolution.

Through his company, he champions nontraditional finance as a vehicle for business growth, economic inclusion, and long-term influence. "It's about more than survival," Andre explains. "It's about helping businesses thrive, scale, and ultimately influence their markets in powerful ways."

Andre offers some advice to business owners which are ready to take control of their financial future and expand their impact. Here are some key tips on how to use alternative funding effectively.

1. Understand the flexibility of nontraditional finance

Unlike rigid traditional loans, alternative financing offers a broader range of options which can be tailored to your specific needs. Liquida Capital helps businesses to, for example, access equipment financing for capital-heavy industries; invoice factoring to manage cash flow gaps; and project-based grants and subsidies for innovation or growth.

This flexibility allows businesses to fund what matters most right now, without being bogged down by long approval processes or collateral-heavy requirements.

Tip: Identify your most pressing financial bottlenecks, whether it's cash flow, machinery, or expansion, and explore the specific funding products which align with that need.

2. Use funding to position your business as an industry leader

Securing capital isn't just about paying bills. It's about building leverage. Alternative finance gives you the liquidity to, for example, launch innovative products ahead of competitors, scale operations and enter new markets, invest in digital transformation and marketing strategies and hire top talent to strengthen your team.

By investing in these growth levers, your business doesn't just survive economic shifts, it commands greater influence and market share.

Tip: Think long-term. Use your funding to build intellectual property, expand your brand's visibility, and improve customer experience; all of which enhance your influence.

3. Fill gaps that traditional lenders ignore

One of the key advantages of alternative funding is its ability to serve businesses often ignored or rejected by banks. Whether it's due to a lack of credit history, a volatile market, or the company's age, traditional institutions often dismiss businesses that are high-potential but nontraditional.

Andre highlights that Liquida Capital was created to 'walk alongside business managers and entrepreneurs', particularly those turned away by conventional systems. This more inclusive approach empowers a more diverse and resilient economy.

Tip: If your business has been rejected before, don't self-eliminate. Reframe your narrative and find funders who see potential where banks see risk.

4. Act fast in critical moments

Time is money and in business, delays can mean lost opportunities. During financial crunches or urgent growth phases, fast access to capital is essential. "Nontraditional financing can be much quicker and more flexible," explains Andre, "especially in urgent situations."

Unlike banks that may take weeks to evaluate a loan application, alternative funders can approve and deploy capital in days. This speed empowers businesses to act decisively, whether it's jumping on a new partnership, scaling inventory during peak seasons, or addressing operational disruptions.

Tip: Create a readiness plan so you know what type of funding you'd need in a pinch. Keep essential documentation updated to speed up application processes when time matters.

5. Inject liquidity strategically

Andre notes that 'alternative financial support injects liquidity into the economy'. For businesses, this liquidity provides more than just breathing room. It's also a catalyst for influence.

With liquidity, businesses can negotiate better supplier terms, improve working capital cycles, reduce dependency on high-interest short-term debt, and make opportunistic acquisitions or partnerships.

Tip: Don't wait for a crisis to seek liquidity. Use strategic funding proactively to position your company to be the buyer, not the seller, when opportunities arise.

Final thoughts: Business influence starts with financial agility

Andre knows what it's like to be a young entrepreneur navigating storms without a map. Having built his own seven-figure business before 25, he's committed to helping other companies find their footing in a rapidly changing world. Through Liquida Capital, he's enabling a new era of business empowerment.

"Many start-ups fail within the first year due to lack of capital," he says. "We help them overcome those hurdles, and grow beyond them."

For businesses looking to increase their impact, adaptability is key. Alternative financing doesn't just provide money, it provides momentum.

Now is the time to fund your vision, amplify your voice, and lead your industry from the front.