KEY POINTS President Joe Biden touted his legislative wins, saying he still can deliver

Biden's favorability rating is almost the same as those of Obama and Bush before their second-term run

Age has become a concern in the 2024 race, with 76-year-old Donald Trump being the frontrunner for the GOP nomination

President Joe Biden on Wednesday assured everyone that despite his advanced age, he is still up to the task of serving as president and stated that his age "doesn't even register."

In a White House press briefing alongside South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, reporters pressed Biden on his decision to join the 2024 presidential race despite widespread concerns among the Democrats about his age and his low approval number.

"You've said questions about your age are legitimate, and your response is always, 'Just watch me,'" a reporter asked, according to Fox News Digital. "The country is watching, and recent polling shows that 70% of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, believe you shouldn't run again. What do you say to that?"

The 80-year-old replied by saying that his favorability rating is almost the same as the previous ratings of first-term presidents who had gone on to win a second term.

"With regard to age and to polling data, I notice the polling data I keep hearing about is that I'm between 42% and 46% favorability rating, but everybody running for re-election at this time has been in the same position. There's nothing new about that. You're making it sound like Biden is really underwater," said Biden.

Gallup polls conducted just a few months before the start of the campaign period showed that former President Barack Obama had a 46% approval rating in the months leading up to the 2012 presidential elections. Former President George W. Bush was also at around 46% in the same period in 2004.

Biden also boasted of his numerous legislative wins, such as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the CHIPS Act, implying that the American people are only concerned about whether or not he can deliver, not his age.

"With regard to age, I can't even say – I guess, how old I am – I can't even say the number. It doesn't register with me," Biden said.

"I took a hard look at it before I decided to run, and I feel good and excited about the prospects," he added.

The 2024 presidential election could possibly end up being a rematch as former President Donald Trump, despite numerous primary challengers, remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

Although not as pronounced on the Republican side, there are also concerns simmering about the age of Trump, who is now 76 years old.

If Biden wins, he will be 82 on the day of the inauguration in 2025 and 86 at the end of a second term.