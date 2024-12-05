Biden Officials Secretly Exploring Blanket Pardons for Trump Enemies: Report

Senior aides to President Joe Biden are reportedly deliberating whether to issue preemptive pardons to current and former public officials who could face investigation under a Donald Trump presidency.

The discussions, spearheaded by White House counsel Ed Siskel, aim to shield individuals who may be targeted by Trump's administration from legal or political retaliation, Politico reported, citing senior Democrats familiar with discussions.

Those considered for pardons include prominent figures like Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), and Dr. Anthony Fauci. However, the move faces internal debate over its political optics and ethical implications.

The talks reflect mounting concerns about Trump's stated intent to investigate and prosecute perceived adversaries. Trump's recent appointment of Kash Patel to head the FBI has amplified fears of reprisals, as Patel has openly vowed to pursue Trump critics.

"This is no hypothetical threat," Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) said in a statement. "The time for cautious restraint is over. We must act with urgency to push back against these threats and prevent Trump from abusing his power."

While some Democrats like Boyle back the idea, others, such as Schiff, are hesitant. "I would urge the president not to do that," Schiff said. "I think it would seem defensive and unnecessary."

President Biden has not yet weighed in on the discussion, and a White House spokesperson declined to comment.

Originally published by Latin Times.