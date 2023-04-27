KEY POINTS Biden left out Hunter's daughter in a speech to staffers' children

The Bidens previously left out Hunter's daughter in their 2022 Christmas celebrations

Hunter has now requested a judge to stop his daughter from taking the Biden surname

President Joe Biden has once again refused to acknowledge Hunter Biden's 4-year-old daughter with a stripper in a speech.

On Thursday, Biden spoke to his staffers' children on Take Our Kids to Work Day. During his speech, Biden claimed he had only had six grandchildren, leaving out Navy Joan Roberts, his seventh grandchild.

BIDEN: “I have six grandchildren!”



He actually has seven, but he refuses to acknowledge Hunter’s four-year-old daughter that he had with a stripper. pic.twitter.com/HtL1G91uPM — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 27, 2023

The 4-year-old child is Hunter's daughter with Lunden Roberts, a former exotic dancer. Navy Joan was conceived while the younger Biden was in a relationship with Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother Beau.

It is not the first time President Biden refused to acknowledge Navy Joan. In 2020, Biden and his wife Jill said they had five grandchildren during a virtual interview with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, leaving out both Navy Joan and Beau, a newborn Hunter had just had with his wife Melissa Cohen.

The First Lady later corrected their statement and said they had six grandchildren, leaving out Navy Joan.

Hunter's estranged daughter was again left out in December 2022 when the Bidens only put up nine Christmas stockings above the White House fireplace. The stockings were for Hunter, his former wife Kathleen Buhle and their three children: Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy. The stockings also included Naomi's husband Peter Neal, Beau's widow Hallie and her two children with the president's late son.

Hunter initially claimed he had no recollection of meeting Roberts and denied he was Navy Joan's father. A DNA test later proved otherwise. Hunter has since fought to lower child support payments.

Roberts, 31, last year asked Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer to allow their daughter to take the Biden surname, arguing that it would benefit Navy Joan because the name is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful."

In contrast, Hunter asked the judge to stop Navy Joan from taking his surname, arguing that the name would keep the child from having a "peaceful existence." His lawyer also said Hunter's daughter should decide for herself once "the disparagement of the Biden name is not at its height," per the New York Post.