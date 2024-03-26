President Joe Biden on Tuesday pledged unwavering federal support for the reconstruction efforts following the devastating collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. The bridge's destruction occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning when a Singapore-flagged cargo ship crashed into it after experiencing a power failure, marking what President Biden described as a "terrible accident."

According to reports from The Telegraph, during a press conference, President Biden assured residents that the federal government would bear the entire cost of rebuilding the bridge, underscoring his commitment to stand by the community throughout the reconstruction process. "We're going to spend all the federal resources they need as we respond to this emergency. I mean all the federal resources. And we're going to rebuild that port together," Biden affirmed.

With the top priority being the rescue of any survivors, authorities have reported that eight people remain unaccounted for. Search and rescue operations are underway, with particular focus on locating a construction crew believed to have been working on the bridge at the time of its collapse.

As reported by ABC News, President Biden emphasized the urgency of the situation, directing his team to move swiftly in reopening both the port and the bridge as soon as humanly possible. "I've directed my team to move heaven and earth to reopen the port and to reopen the bridge as soon as humanly possible," he said.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge is vital to our economy, and it's vital to our quality of life.



That's why I've directed my team to work with Maryland and move heaven and earth to reopen the port and rebuild the bridge as soon as humanly possible. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 26, 2024

As the community grapples with the aftermath of the tragedy, President Biden reiterated his solidarity with Baltimore, vowing to stand by their side throughout the reconstruction process. "Our prayers are with everyone involved in this terrible accident and all the families, especially those waiting for news of their loved ones right now," Biden said. "We're going to stay with you, as long as it takes. And like the governor said, 'you're Maryland tough, you're Baltimore strong and we're going to get through this together.'"