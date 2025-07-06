Billionaire entrepreneur and recent MAGA deserter Elon Musk proclaimed that his new political party—the America Party—is now formed, prompting a barrage of questions about the party's platform.

"By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!" Musk posted on X. "Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom."

Musk's announcement followed an Independence Day poll on his social media platform where 65.4% of respondents voted in favor of the party's creation. Social media users responded by pressing Musk on the new party's positions on guns, abortion, immigration, healthcare, military spending, and tax cuts.

What's the new party's postion on guns and abortions? — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) July 5, 2025

Conservative commentator Dana Loesch asked if the party would defend the Second Amendment "as the Founders intended," while others grilled Musk on whether the party would reverse recent tax cuts, restore funding for social programs, or support policies like the carbon tax or universal healthcare.

Some also questioned if the party would embrace controversial stances on immigration, including expanding H-1B visas, and where it stood on hot-button cultural issues like ending child gender transition or abortion access.

Many referenced Musk's work with DOGE. "Is this new American Party going to undo the massive firings, push-outs, and buy-outs you did under DOGE costing the jobs of thousands of Americans?" a user asked.

What's your position on the current $1 trillion military budget, and why didn't DOGE follow through on your pledge to audit the Pentagon? — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 5, 2025

At this time, Musk has yet to offer any official outline specifying the party's priorities, and left the majority of questions below his announcement unanswered. But hints at party policy could be found elsewhere on X.

Tech investor Tyler Palmer guessed at the America Party's platform in response to another post from Musk, naming debt reduction, military modernization, AI tech acceleration, limiting energy regulation, free speech and pro-natalism. "Is this the America Party platform?" Palmer asked.

Musk confirmed with a one word reply: "Yeah!"

In a post listing the same items, Tesla Owners Silicon Valley said the list represented the America Party's focuses, asking "Are you down for this?" Musk shared the post to his timeline, suggested his endorsement.

Musk first posed the idea of a new party amid a public falling out with President Donald Trump over the "Big Beautiful Bill" legislation. Musk railed against the sweeping legislation for adding trillions to the national debt, which soon deteriorated into both men launching increasingly personal attacks on their respective social media platforms. The so-called "breakup" has been uncomfortable for voters who support both men.

A majority of the responses to Musk's new venture cautioned against splitting the anti-Democrat vote, drawing parallels to Ross Perot's Reform Party run in the 1992 election, which ended in a win for former President Bill Clinton.

"The more you start explaining its specific positions, the more people you're going to lose," one user warned. "Next thing you know, Democrats win 43%, Republicans 37%, America Party 19%."

"I'm vehemently opposed to the creation of a third party!" another user wrote in a lengthy explanatory post. Acknowledging support for both President Trump and Elon Musk, they added their hope that "both 'dads' can come to an agreement and work together for a successful 2026 midterm election."

Musk offered no direct response to those concerns either. The closest he came was writing, "The replies to this announcement are comedy gold."

