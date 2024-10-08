President Biden's obscenity-laced conversations about and with the world's most powerful leaders have been revealed in a new book by the journalist known for exposing the infamous Watergate scandal.

Although President Biden is civil toward Trump when speaking to the public, behind closed doors, he calls the former president "that f- -king asshole," according to revered journalist Bob Woodward's new book 'War', obtained ahead of its release by CNN.

When Israel's war in Gaza ramped up in the spring of 2024, Biden allegedly called Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu "a bad f- - king guy," Woodward reports.

"That son of a bitch, Bibi Netanyahu, he's a bad guy. He's a bad f- -king guy!," Woodward wrote.

Biden also allegedly told Netanyahu, "You have no strategy," during an April 2024 conversation. He later called the prime minister "a f- -king liar," after Israel invaded Rafah.

"Bibi, what the f- -k," Biden yelled at Netanyahu in July after Israel killed a Hezbollah military commander and three civilians in Beirut, Woodward wrote.

The president seemingly felt similarly about Russia's President Vladimir Putin, calling him "the epitome of evil," according to Woodward's reporting.

"That f- -king Putin," Biden allegedly told advisers after Russia invaded Ukraine. "Putin is evil. We are dealing with the epitome of evil."

Other shocking revelations included Biden's team believing there was a "50% chance" Putin would use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and Biden's critique of how President Barack Obama handled Putin's invasion of Crimea in 2014. Biden allegedly said, "Barack never took Putin seriously."

Biden's foul mouth is D.C.'s worst-kept secret. Then-Vice President Biden was famously heard whispering in then-President Obama's ear, "This is a big f- -king deal!," during the 2010 Affordable Care Act signing ceremony, as reported by the Guardian.