Donald Trump once again took to social media to express his anger toward Jimmy Kimmel after a joke Kimmel made seven months ago during the Oscars.

Kimmel quipped, "Isn't it past your jail time?" The comment seemed to strike a nerve with Trump, who remains vocal in criticizing his detractors.

Kimmel did not hold back in his response on Monday night's broadcast of his show. He mocked Trump's continued focus on the incident, saying, "This is what he's stewing about on a Sunday afternoon, 28 days before the election. He's still whining about a joke I made about him seven months ago."

He further ridiculed the former president, "Not even the winners of the Oscars last year think about the Oscars as much as Donald Trump does."

Kimmel claimed the "funniest part" of the entire situation was that Trump seemed to believe Kimmel disliked the attention.

"I love this," Kimmel said, countering Trump's assumption. He went on to humorously speculate about the circumstances that might have led Trump to post his comment on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"I swear, I hear from Donald Trump more than I hear from most of my uncles," Kimmel said.

Kimmel concluded his segment with a montage of Trump's recent social media rants. Before airing the video, he joked, "I wonder if he even remembers he's running for president," poking fun at Trump's seemingly scattered focus.

Kimmel's mocking tone throughout the segment reinforced his stance that Trump's reaction was overblown and unnecessary.