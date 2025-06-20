Big Tex Boat Rentals, a premier provider of boating services in Austin, proudly marks its fifth season of providing luxury charter services. Since its inception in 2020, the company has grown steadily, evolving from a humble venture into a leading name in providing thrilling boating experiences in Central Texas. What started as a personal passion for Corbin Cornwell, the founder of Big Tex Boat Rentals, who grew up spending his summers on the lake, has now become a go-to destination for high-energy boat parties, water sports, and luxurious lake experiences.

Known for its well-maintained fleet, personalized services, and a dynamic range of exciting lake experiences, Big Tex Boat Rentals now has a massive collection of boats ready to take customers for the ride of their lives. "We have over 20 boats that we're chartering out. That's a great milestone for us," Cornwell states. "Over the five years, we've had tens of thousands of customers, and we aim to keep increasing that number through our services."

The company's large collection now spans from pontoons, tune boats, and double-decker party barges to wake boats, surf charter experiences, and luxury yachts. Every boat is equipped with modern features and amenities that ensure customers don't miss out on any fun. Whether it's a wild bachelorette bash, an exhilarating sports activity, an epic birthday, or just a soak in the sun with friends, Big Tex Boat Rentals crafts adventurous and fulfilling experiences for any number of people.

"With fridges, A/Cs, coolers, speakers, and a little bit of everything else, we've built a very diverse fleet in Austin," Cornwell shares. "We place significant importance on creating memorable outings for our customers." The fleet has state-of-the-art Bluetooth sound systems, an intentional investment by Cornwell, a former DJ who recognizes the importance of music and the role it plays in elevating any moment. Its sound system ensures guests make the most prized memories with their favorite songs playing in the background. Big Tex's boats are also equipped with lily pads, inflatables, floating mats, and larger ocean mats that have the capacity to hold up to 25 people.

As a family business, Big Tex Boat Rentals sets itself apart with its charter services. Cornwell and his brothers not only charter the boats but also participate in their venture by being the captains, ensuring their customers have a safe and comfortable ride. With safety and comfort as a cornerstone of their company, Cornwell hires captains who are carefully selected for both their technical qualifications and interpersonal skills, who will focus on enhancing the customer's overall experience.

"We're very stringent in who we hire. We hand-select every candidate," Cornwell states. "We have strong values about safety. It doesn't matter what the event is. We take great measures to ensure that every person on the boat has a safe experience."

This season also marks their initiative to hire female captains for the Big Tex team, which is an important step towards a more inclusive and representative workforce in the local boating industry.

Big Tex Boat Rentals is also known for its flexible and bespoke service model. While the company collaborates with many trusted contractors and catering and entertainment services, the customers are given the liberty to bring their own beverages, snacks, and party items. As the team focuses on handling all logistical and safety requirements, the guests can focus on turning the boat into their personal party room. "People love to come here and party, and we make sure that we don't spoil any fun," Cornwell states.

Popular destinations such as Devil's Cove remain a staple of the Big Tex experience. Additionally, it recently purchased a 2024 Malibu 25 LSV, which has expanded the company's wakesurfing and water sports offerings that are now available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, for both novice and expert riders.

As the company celebrates its fifth season, Big Tex Boat Rentals is excited to expand its boating collection, including larger boats capable of hosting 50 to 100 guests, enabling the company to hold bigger, better, and more exciting events and private charters.

With consistent growth, a rising customer base, and more boats in its fleet, the company remains committed to delivering high-quality, enjoyable, and safe boating experiences on Lake Travis and Lake Austin, while continuing to grow responsibly and innovate within the thrilling boating sector.

So, whether in town for a weekend, hosting a bachelorette, or celebrating something big, Big Tex Boat Rentals is ready to take the party to the water.