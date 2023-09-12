KEY POINTS The top three K-Pop world tours of all time were posted on an online forum in South Korea

The biggest K-Pop world tours reportedly garnered an audience of 1.5 million to 2.02 million

BLACKPINK's "Born Pink" tour is the first tour by a female Asian act to sell over 1 million tickets

BLACKPINK's "Born Pink" world tour, which kicked off in October 2022 and will officially end on Sept. 17 in Seoul, is the second biggest K-Pop world tour of all time.

The four-member girl group's second world tour reportedly recorded approximately 1.95 million spectators so far, according to a post on an online forum in South Korea. It comes next to BTS' 2018 to 2019 "Love Yourself" tour, which recorded approximately 2.02 million spectators.

However, BLACKPINK surpassed BIGBANG's 2015 to 2016 "MADE" world tour, which garnered approximately 1.5 million spectators.

In Seoulspace's previously published report of the biggest and highest-grossing K-Pop tours of all time in March, BLACKPINK wasn't included in the list yet. The list was dominated by world tours of second and third-generation K-Pop boy groups.

The list was still topped by BTS' "Love Yourself" world tour at No. 1 and BIGBANG's "MADE" world tour at No. 2, but the third spot was taken by BIGBANG's "0.TO.10" tour then.

BIGBANG's "0.TO.10" world tour, held in celebration of the group's 10th anniversary, sold over 1.1 million tickets.

With the recent post on the online forum as the reference, BLACKPINK has overtaken EXO, TVXQ and BIGBANG's world tours on the list. This also makes its "Born Pink" world tour the biggest K-Pop tour by a female K-Pop group.

.@BLACKPINK's "BORN PINK" is the first tour by a female Asian act to sell over 1 million tickets, with 20 dates left to be reported. — Touring Data (@touringdata) July 10, 2023

In July, BLACKPINK set a world record of selling over 1 million concert tickets, making it the first tour by a female Asian act to achieve such a milestone.

According to Touring Data, BLACKPINK sold over 1 million tickets across 44 shows on its ongoing world tour. "Born Pink" has reportedly earned $186.7 million in revenue from 1,078,963 tickets sold so far.

The K-pop girl group still has 20 remaining shows to be reported at the time.

BLACKPINK will have its "Born Pink" finale concerts at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Sept. 16 and 17. This will close the group's sold-out world tour, which kicked off in October 2022 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

The BLINK membership ticket pre-sale took place on Aug. 29 and 30, while the general ticket selling happened on Sept. 1. Tickets for the offline concert were made available via Interpark, costing 121,000 KRW to 220,000 KRW, depending on seat location.

Meanwhile, the online livestream ticket sales opened on Aug. 29. Tickets can be purchased for 55,000 KRW on BLACKPINK's Weverse Global Shop.

Before heading back to Seoul, BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé performed at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Oracle Park in San Francisco and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in late August, the last stop of their "Born Pink" U.S. encore tour.