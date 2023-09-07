KEY POINTS BLACKPINK added a new Spotify record under its "Born Pink" album

The "Born Pink" album beat the group's "The Album" in terms of Spotify streams

BLACKPINK went on its second world tour in support of its "Born Pink" album

BLACKPINK beats BLACKPINK!

BLACKPINK's "Born Pink" album surpassed over 2 billion streams on Spotify in just 11 months, making it the fastest studio album by an all-female group in history to achieve such a milestone.

The third-generation K-Pop girl group members Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé broke the record previously held by their group's first album, "The Album," which achieved 2 billion Spotify streams in 17 months.

English girl group Little Mix's "Glory Days" and American girl group Fifth Harmony's "7/27" albums are the third and fourth fastest studio albums by a female group to surpass 2 billion streams on the online music streaming platform.

They achieved such feat within 51 months and 64 months, respectively, per BLACKPINK Charts on X, formerly Twitter.

.@BLACKPINK ties Little Mix as the girl group with the most studio albums over 2 billion streams on Spotify (2). pic.twitter.com/8mvNvSzjBJ — BLACKPINK Charts (@chartsblackpink) September 6, 2023

BLACKPINK now ties with Little Mix as the female group with the most studio albums with over 2 billion Spotify streams.

The four-member K-Pop girl group has released only two studio albums so far, "The Album" and "Born Pink."

BLACKPINK's second studio album, "Born Pink," consists of eight tracks: "Pink Venom," "Shut Down," "Typa Girl," "Yeah Yeah Yeah," "Hard to Love," "The Happiest Girl," "Tally" and "Ready For Love."

In support of the "Born Pink" album, BLACKPINK kicked off its second world tour of the same name, following its "In Your Area" world tour, which happened from November 2018 to February 2020.

The "Born Pink" world tour kicked off in Seoul in October 2022 before BLACKPINK headed to different cities in North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia.

On Sept. 16 and 17, BLACKPINK will hold its "Born Pink" finale concerts at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. This will close the group's sold-out world tour, which kicked off in October 2022 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

This comes after the group's performance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Oracle Park in San Francisco and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for the last stops of BLACKPINK's "Born Pink" U.S. encore tour.

In other news, BLACKPINK released its highly-anticipated OST for its mobile game, "BLACKPINK The Game," in late August.

The track, which showcases the captivating rap and vocal harmonies of the BLACKPINK members, named Jennie and Rosé in the credits of the song alongside Ryan Tedder and Danny Chung.

To celebrate the release of "The Girls," BLACKPINK held a celebration party both in-game and on YG Entertainment's YouTube channel.

Digital versions and limited edition versions of the "The Girls" album were also put on sale at BLACKPINK's store on Weverse Shop.