In a candid and wide-ranging interview, Bill Gates didn't hold back when addressing Elon Musk's recent actions and influence.

The Microsoft co-founder spoke to The Times ahead of the Feb. 4 release of his memoir, "Source Code: My Beginnings". Gates was forthcoming with his criticism of Musk's political provocations and disruptive behavior.

"It's really insane that he can destabilize the political situations in countries," Gates said of his fellow tech billionaire.

Gates took issue with Musk's involvement in right-wing politics, including his support for controversial figures and far-right parties like Germany's AfD.

"You want to promote the right wing but say Nigel Farage is not right wing enough... I mean, this is insane s–t," Gates said.

Gates emphasized the differences between himself and Musk, describing his own approach as focused on targeted philanthropy and innovation.

"I thought the rules of the game were you picked a finite number of things to spout about that you cared for... rather than telling people who they should vote for," he said.

"I am going to speak out, but not in the sense of telling people which party to vote for," added Gates, who recently joined Trump for a three-hour dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Gates also expressed concern over X owner Musk's influence on social media and the spread of misinformation.

"The whole social media networking problem, including how it affects young people and allows crazy non-factual things to achieve critical mass, worries me," he said, highlighting the dangers of vaccine misinformation and its potential danger to public health. "I am very disappointed that neither governments nor companies seem to be fixing or improving these things."

For Gates, it all comes back to caring, even his opinion of Musk. "If someone is super-smart, and he is, they should think how they can help out."

"The world is getting more chaotic," Gates acknowledged. "I work in innovation, new ways of doing drugs, AI, vaccines, understanding malnutrition, climate change — that is all going better than I expected.

"It is the world in which that innovation is being delivered that worries me. Maybe we have become more selfish and self-obsessed, but the pendulum always swings back. I think people do care."

