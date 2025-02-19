Kevin Harrington, an original shark from Shark Tank and a trendsetter in entrepreneurship, unveils his latest project: Big Brand Ventures. This powerhouse collaboration, co-led by Brandon T. Adams and Kevin's son Brian Harrington, is ready to redefine the way businesses scale from seven to nine figures.

Barely 4 months since the launch, Big Brand Ventures has already created a portfolio of 27 companies with plans to expand to 200. The project is a smart representation of business growth blending the best elements of board & investment advisory, consulting, marketing, and private equity. The result is a comprehensive system designed to accelerate companies that generate $1-10 million annually into enterprises exceeding $100 million. Brandon explains, "Our ultimate goal is to partner with entrepreneurs, become equity stakeholders, and use our collective expertise to help them scale beyond what they thought possible."

Brandon T. Adams, a serial entrepreneur and Emmy-winning producer, has a track record of building and scaling brands. As co-founder and co-CEO of Big Brand Ventures, Brandon's expertise in marketing, media, and branding complements Kevin's prowess in strategy and investments. Brandon's savviness within Accelerant Media Group combined with Kevin's Harrington Enterprises' expertise led them to form Big Brand Ventures, showing an ongoing commitment to innovation and collaboration.

On the other hand, Kevin Harrington's legacy speaks for itself. With over 20 businesses surpassing $100 million in sales and more than $7 billion generated across 500 products, he has mastered the art of scaling brands and building empires. His expertise in infomercials and direct-to-consumer strategies laid the foundation for his unmatched ability to identify opportunities and drive exponential growth. "My passion has always been helping entrepreneurs unlock their full potential," Kevin says.

Rounding out the core team is Kevin's son, Brian Harrington, who brings a fresh, strategic perspective to the team. With years of experience advising Fortune 500 companies and mentoring thousands of entrepreneurs, Brian has become a force in his own right. As the co-CEO of Big Brand Ventures, he focuses on fostering strong partnerships and navigating companies through the complexities of scaling. "Entrepreneurs don't know what they don't know," Brian states. "Our role is to guide them, provide clarity, and become an integral part of their journey to success."

Big Brand Ventures' roots can be traced back to 2016, when Accelerant Media Group and Harrington Enterprises began collaborating on projects such as book launches, marketing campaigns, and scaling retreats. One of their earliest success stories emerged from these events and went on to exceed $100 million in revenue. "We've been building this for years," Brandon affirms.

Since then, they've scaled companies across industries, taken businesses public, and launched Emmy-winning TV shows. Their upcoming show, Success: Investing in Humanities Future, will feature top-tier production talent and is set to amplify their portfolio's visibility even further.

This firm operates under a unique model that sets it apart from traditional venture capital and private equity firms. Instead of solely providing capital, the firm takes a 10 to 30% equity stake in partner companies, offering a hands-on approach to scaling. This allows them to act as both advisors and stakeholders, deeply invested in each company's success. Unlike investors focused only on financial returns, Big Brand Ventures assesses each company's unique needs. Whether through cutting costs, improving operational efficiency, or strategic marketing, the team customizes its approach to maximize impact. "We ensure that these visionary entrepreneurs don't have to juggle relationships with multiple service providers," the founders affirm.

While the firm primarily focuses on value creation through expertise and infrastructure, it also provides funding when necessary, typically investing $50,000 to $500,000 in businesses poised for scalable growth. "We don't just invest money; we invest our time, resources, and expertise," Kevin remarks. "The capital comes later, once we've built a foundation for growth."

The demand for Big Brand Ventures' services reflects a widespread problem among entrepreneurs: they often don't know how to scale effectively or whom to trust. "Many founders can take their businesses to seven or eight figures, but they hit a ceiling," Kevin states. "They need guidance to break through to the next level. That's where we come in. We become their partner, not just their advisor."

The firm's scalable model, backed by a rapidly growing team of experts, enables them to meet this demand. With Matt George as president and Michael Silvestri as COO, and Alex Woloshin as CMO, the team is adding talent to support its ambitious growth goals.

Big Brand Ventures is truly positioning itself as a disruptor in the growth-enablement space, aiming to achieve a billion-dollar valuation within the next few years. By combining the best elements of consulting, investment, and branding into a single, scalable platform, the firm offers entrepreneurs a clear path to transformative success. As the dream team confirms, "We've built a model that works, and now it's just a matter of scaling it to meet the demand."

As the Big Brand Ventures team prepares to expand its portfolio to 200 companies, it remains committed to its core principle: driving business growth and building a legacy of success stories.