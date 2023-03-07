KEY POINTS Bindi Irwin shared a photo of her on a hospital bed on Instagram

The reality star revealed she underwent surgery for endometriosis

Irwin said the doctors found 37 lesions, and some were very deep

Bindi Irwin got candid about her health in a social media update.

Irwin took to Instagram Tuesday and shared her decade-long battle with endometriosis with a photo from a hospital bed. "Dancing With the Stars" alum revealed she underwent surgery for endometriosis. She wasn't sure whether she should share her story but decided to do it anyway because she felt responsible for other women who probably needed help like her.

"For 10yrs, I've struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc," Irwin wrote.

"A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain. I didn't find answers until a friend @lesliemosier helped set me on a path of regaining my life. I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis."

The 24-year-old reality star said going for surgery was "scary," but she opted to do it because "I knew I couldn't live like I was." She said that she was experiencing too much pain due to her condition.

"To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst. @seckinmd's first words to me when I was in recovery were, 'How did you live with this much pain?' Validation for years of pain is indescribable," she continued.

Irwin thanked her family and friends who were with her on her journey for over a decade of battling the illness. She also gave a shout-out to the doctors and nurses who helped with the surgery.

"I'm on the road to recovery & the gratitude I feel is overwhelming," she added. "To those questioning the canceled plans, unanswered messages & absence - I had been pouring every ounce of the energy I had left into our daughter & family."

Irwin also asked fans to be gentle when asking when they will have more children. She said she was thankful to have a daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, with her husband, Chandler Powell, after what her body went through. Irwin said her daughter is their "family's miracle."

"I'm aware of millions of women struggling with a similar story. There's [a] stigma around this awful disease. I'm sharing my story for anyone who reads this & is quietly dealing with pain & no answers. Let this be your validation that your pain is real & you deserve help. Keep searching for answers. www.endofound.org," she concluded.

Several celebrities also opened up about their endometriosis struggle in the past. Former Miss USA Olivia Culpo and comedian-actress Amy Schumer both underwent endometriosis surgery.