Employers bear a responsibility to provide a conducive work environment and ensure that their employees look, feel, and perform at their best. A healthy and happy employee is a productive one. When they're in peak physical and mental condition, they're better equipped to handle the demands of their job. Essentially, prioritizing workforce well-being can lead to remarkable increases in productivity and profitability.

BioFunctional Health Solutions (BHS) emerges as a reliable partner for employers genuinely invested in their employees' well-being. Since 2007, the Colorado-based company has been trusted by businesses for its innovative and scientifically backed health solutions. With offerings designed to reduce costs and improve employees' overall health, BHS stands as a valuable asset to any organization.

BHS developed the personalizable, science-backed LIMITLESS (biohacking) Program to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. This offering optimizes mental and physical health through advanced science and technology. The program begins with the BHS team thoroughly understanding each participant's health history and goals. They work with individuals to design personalized programs that address specific health concerns.

The LIMITLESS Program encompasses genetic testing, which reveals how the body processes carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, as well as responses to different types of exercise, pain tolerance, and more. It also includes a blood test powered by an artificial intelligence (AI) system and validated by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The test analyzes 78 biomarkers, including adrenal function, cardiac risks, essential nutrients, hormone balance, inflammatory markers, insulin and glucose levels, and organ functions.

BHS also provides additional testing and support services through the LIMITLESS Program, such as food sensitivity and allergy testing. Moreover, it uses clinically validated wearable devices like Whoop® to track and optimize health metrics and the Lumen® handheld CO2 sensor to hack metabolism.

The LIMITLESS Program offers a significant return on investment for employers. Businesses can reduce healthcare costs and absenteeism while boosting productivity and morale by ensuring employees are in peak health. It's also worth noting that employees who feel valued and cared for are more likely to remain with the company, leading to higher retention rates and a more stable workforce.

In addition, the LIMITLESS Program prevents unnecessary medical procedures and expenses. This translates to lower medical and workers' compensation costs. The program helps to avoid surgeries, reduce medication use by up to 50%, and lower workers' compensation claims by focusing on preventative measures. With DNA testing specifically targeted towards an individual's response to medications (pharmacogenetics), the LIMITLESS Program can provide insight into the medications that could either be ineffective or harmful, reducing unnecessary spending on medication. With the BHS's powerful mobile applications, put this life-saving information in the hands of employees and their doctors.

Employers can rest assured that BHS's programs comply with the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). They're also eligible for a health savings account (HSA) and flexible spending account (FSA). The program's offerings include interest-free loans and financing options. This makes it accessible to businesses of any size—from large corporations to individual entrepreneurs and small businesses.

BHS has proudly served over 181,000 employees across diverse businesses, from small enterprises to Fortune 500 companies nationwide. This extensive experience demonstrates the company's commitment to providing top-tier health solutions catering to organizations' unique needs.

CEO Brent Kruel remarks, "Our mission at BioFunctional Health Solutions is to redeem healthcare by reintroducing compassion into the community care model. We want to restore the human touch that has been overshadowed by managed care and financial pressures. Our healthcare professionals are driven by altruism and prioritize quality over quantity." It's this dedication that ensures BHS delivers meaningful care and lasting value.

"If you don't trust BHS as the experts, trust the experts who trust us," adds Kruel. BHS has established strong partnerships with industry leaders to enhance their offerings and ensure the highest quality of care. It has collaborated with Think Insurance Group to engineer meticulously crafted self-funded health plans for employer groups. This partnership aims to provide more value and better outcomes for healthcare benefit spending.

BHS also entered a strategic partnership with ADX, a network of joint, spine, and pain specialists. Dr. Brad Vilims, founder of ADX and Chief Medical Officer at BHS, has over 27 years of experience in interventional pain management. This collaboration allows BHS to offer comprehensive care solutions, from rapid diagnostics to minimally invasive and reconstructive surgical procedures.

BioFunctional Health Solutions continues to set the standard in employee health and wellness. By partnering with BHS and investing in the LIMITLESS Program, businesses can provide the world's best scientifically proven and technologically advanced mental and physical healthcare to their employees.