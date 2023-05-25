KEY POINTS Tom Bower claimed that Prince Harry's mystery and magic are "crumbling"

The "Revenge" author predicted that Harry will also lose his second claim against the U.K. government

The Carlyle hotel was allegedly not keen on having the Sussexes stay because they cast a bad shadow wherever they go

Prince Harry's reputation is "crumbling," a royal biographer and commentator has claimed.

During an appearance on "Dan Wootton Tonight" this week, British journalist and writer Tom Bower hit out at Prince Harry while weighing in on the news that the Duke of Sussex lost his legal bid to personally pay for his police protection while in the U.K.

The "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors" author claimed that he was not surprised that Prince Harry lost his legal challenge and predicted that the royal will see the same outcome for his second case against the U.K. government.

"As we predicted last week, he was going to lose the case against the government," Bower told host Dan Wootton. "He has a second case against the government, which I'm sure he'll lose too."

The second part of Prince Harry's claim against the U.K. government centers around a July 2022 hearing where the duke won the right to challenge the "procedural unfairness" of the Home Office's decision to strip him of his publicly-funded protection after he stepped back from royal duties in 2020. It is yet to be heard in court, People reported.

Bower also discussed the upcoming cross-examination of Prince Harry for his and other high-profile figures' joint lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, over accusations of historical phone-hacking. The court case started earlier this month.

"One's got to hope that [lawyer] Andrew Green, who's representing the Mirror, is really going to give Harry a pasting like he's never had before," the former BBC journalist and television producer said. "Because what I see really happening at the moment is the crumbling of the magic and mystery of Harry. The whole beginning of the end of his reputation."

"At the moment, there's nothing nice about Harry. There's nothing you actually warm to. He's sort of a cliche of a ghost or something quite unpleasant, and that hysterical outburst in New York just shows how the man has become somewhat unbalanced," he claimed.

Bower was referring to the controversy surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claims that they were involved in a two-hour "near catastrophic" car chase with "aggressive paparazzi" in New York City on May 16 after leaving the Women of Vision Awards.

The couple was accused of exaggerating what happened that night, with Whoopi Goldberg among those who splashed cold water on their allegations.

"... I think people in New York know if it was possible to have car chases in New York, we'd all make it to the theater on time," she opined on "The View."

Some security experts suggested that Prince Harry and Markle could have avoided security troubles had they stayed at a nearby hotel instead of a friend's private residence that night.

But unnamed law enforcement sources told the New York Post's Page Six that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed at a friend's house after they were allegedly refused a discounted room at the Carlyle, his mother Princess Diana's favorite hotel in the Big Apple.

Bower claimed to have learned from unnamed sources that "the Carlyle not only wouldn't give [the Sussexes] a good deal but was also quite keen for them not to come anymore because wherever they go, they cast a bad shadow over the whole escapade, as they have on that award ceremony."

"[Organizer Gloria] Steinem was hoping to get great publicity for her third-rate organization, but instead, all of the publicity went to the Sussexes and their car chase," he alleged.

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.