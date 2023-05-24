KEY POINTS Royal biographer Tom Bower said he found the "silence" of Meghan Markle in recent months "interesting"

Bower claimed that Markle is keeping her voice off-camera and "using" Prince Harry to "fight her battles"

The "Revenge" author said he thinks Markle is "building up to something quite big"

Meghan Markle may be "building up" to a major project amid her "silence" in recent months, a royal biographer has suggested.

British journalist and royal commentator Tom Bower weighed in on the Duchess of Sussex's move to keep a low profile this year as her husband Prince Harry made headlines and faced backlash over his bombshell memoir "Spare," the PR tour for his book, his attendance at his father King Charles' coronation, his lawsuits against newspaper publishers and his court loss in his bid to pay for police protection while in the U.K.

"The other thing I really found interesting in this whole last week is the silence of Meghan," Bower said during an appearance on GB News' "Dan Wootton Tonight." "It's all Harry. Just like when he was promoting his book, just like when he was arguing about the coronation, Meghan stays silent."

"She is using Harry to fight her battles, but she is keeping her voice off-camera. And that is very interesting because she clearly is building up to something quite big," the "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors" author speculated.

Bower claimed that this year has seen the 'beginning of the end" of Prince Harry's reputation and that the controversy surrounding the Sussexes' recent claims of being involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase with paparazzi in New York City showed that the Duke of Sussex has become "somewhat unbalanced" since quitting royal duties and relocating to the U.S. in 2020.

"Whatever happens now, Harry has lost all the advantages he had, all the glamor he had, all the credibility he had. [He] is waiting now for the next big fall, which must be the cross-examination in the Mirror case," the royal commentator claimed, referring to Prince Harry's lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking.

Angela Levin, a biographer of Prince Harry's, seemingly shared Bower's opinion of the prince and Markle's relationship dynamic.

In a previous interview with GB News, Levin claimed that the Duke of Sussex was opposing his family because he had been "brainwashed" by Markle, who allegedly hated them.

"I think the whole lot is Meghan. He's been brainwashed, and he's been left out to dry. And I think he's taken on everything that she feels and not what he feels," Levin alleged to host Dan Wootton. "I don't think he hates the family as much as Meghan hates it and wants him to hate it. He wants to please her."

Rumors recently surfaced that Prince Harry and Markle may be experiencing marriage troubles after a report claimed the Duke of Sussex has an escape place from his wife.

Prince Harry's rep has since denied the claims, insisting that the report was "not true."

However, royal commentator Kara Kennedy, a digital royal reporter for Express, recently said on GB News that she believes that "this is the inevitable beginning of the end" and the couple's marriage "was doomed from the start."

"This relationship has faced immense pressure, but I would argue that it is kind of Meghan and Harry's own creation. Look at William and Kate, they face exactly the same pressure as the Sussexes, but they come out stronger than ever," she claimed.

Despite the claims, Prince Harry and Markle have been spotted out on several dates this year.

The couple was seen holding hands during a night out at the San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles in February and cozying up together at a Los Angeles Lakers game in April. They also enjoyed a sushi date earlier this month, after Prince Harry returned to California from the coronation in London.