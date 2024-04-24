Y Combinator-backed biopharma startup Keylika is pioneering a novel method for managing iron deficiency anemia with fewer side effects, more convenience, and better absorption rates. Through its proprietary in-depth research, the California-based startup is poised to improve the lives of those suffering from iron deficiency anemia. Keylika has developed a first-of-its-kind iron molecule and an innovative delivery system that has immense potential to revolutionize drug delivery and development.

The startup was founded in 2022 by two highly experienced scientists and technologists. Chief Executive Officer Buddhadev 'Buddha' Chaudhuri, PhD has over 10 years of experience in drug delivery and material science. Frederik Ceyssens, PhD and Chief Technology Officer compliments Buddha's expertise with over a decade in microtechnology R&D and entrepreneurship. Keylika's visionary leadership is backed by a robust board of advisors from academia and industry, with deep domain expertise. As a result, the startup is steadfast in its approach to solving iron deficiency anemia with cutting-edge biotechnology.

"In the United States alone, millions of people face iron deficiency. Globally, the number sits at around 1.6 billion people. Iron deficiency is a hugely underserved problem, and a recent study showed that 30% of women and children in the US are currently suffering from iron deficiency anemia," says Buddha.

Iron deficiency may cause heart palpitations, shortness of breath, fatigue, dizziness, pallor, and other potentially more alarming effects, such as neurological, musculoskeletal, and immunological dysfunctions, to name a few. These symptoms interfere with daily functioning, which is why oral supplements or IV infusions are the most common treatment options. While both methods help patients receive iron, they come with drawbacks. Oral supplements are rarely absorbed well in the body, infusions can be expensive and risky, and both treatments come with a variety of gastrointestinal side effects. A person who is facing serious iron deficiency issues is forced to accept either one of these treatments despite their inefficiency. Keylika is hoping to disrupt these incumbent options and give patients an alternative that doesn't involve gastrointestinal side effects or the risks and costs infusion carries.

Since its founding, Keylika has developed a proprietary platform synthesis technology that developed a new mixed ligand iron molecule. This accolade is paving the way for Keylika to leverage a convenient and effective delivery method. This method is a skin patch that allows the iron to be absorbed through the skin and directly into the bloodstream.

The startup is currently completing pre-clinical studies regarding the molecule's efficacy and that of the delivery system. However, Keylika is gradually moving closer to beginning its first clinical trial and forever changing how iron deficiency is treated.

Keylika was recently accepted to Y Combinator for the Summer 2022 cohort. This opportunity will accelerate the startup's growth in transforming medicine, treating iron deficiency anemia, and helping patients thrive. As Keylika expands its focus from hematology-related disorders, the startup plans to explore how it can impact treatment options in several other therapeutic areas.

With its focus on the intersection between drug development and delivery, Keylika can customize its products to provide the best clinical outcomes. The startup's leadership believes that this flexibility will drive the evolution of metallodrugs, tapping into the potential of this under-researched medical specialty.

Keylika is seeking funding support to meet these ambitious goals. Research can be cost-intensive and it's critical to ensure the safety and efficacy of the startup's products. If you want to support Keylika's mission to spearhead low-risk, affordable, and productive iron deficiency anemia products, visit their website for more information.

"Our novel molecule is small in size, and tailored for a skin-based delivery system that bypasses the entire gastrointestinal tract, minimizing the associated side-effects. This results in superior absorption and better clinical outcomes," says Frederik.

