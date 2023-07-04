KEY POINTS BLACKPINK made history as the first-ever K-pop group to headline one of the U.K.'s major music festivals

Rosé, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo performed in front of 65,000 fans

BLACKPINK is set to continue its ongoing "Born Pink" world tour this month

BLACKPINK has made history once again after becoming the first-ever K-pop group to headline a major music festival in the U.K.

On Sunday, Rosé, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo performed at the 2023 BST Hyde Park festival in London in front of 65,000 fans, according to BBC News.

Described as "one of the world's biggest bands," BLACKPINK performed a sold-out show alongside special guests South Korean indie band The Rose, Caity Baser, Sabrina Carpenter, Rebecca Black, Mae Stephens, Peach PRC, Mazie, Annika Bennett, Sarah Crean, and Spider.

Blackpink make UK festival history with electrifying K-pop set in Hyde Park https://t.co/jyS9cqV0Du — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 3, 2023

For their Hyde Park show, BLACKPINK performed a revamped setlist from its ongoing "Born Pink" world tour. The BBC noted that it was similar to the quartet's set at Coachella in April.

The members of BLACKPINK reportedly had to relearn the changes while on the Australian leg of their tour last month and conduct a final dress rehearsal 24 hours after arriving in the U.K. from South Korea.

Despite the challenges, Jim King — the chief executive of European festivals at AEG Presents who was responsible for booking the group — said BLACKPINK's show was "spectacular."

"Playing Hyde Park or Coachella is very demanding on an artist, especially on a pop artist. And the level of detail in that show, combined with all the one-off elements, just shows how professional and talented they are," King told the BBC.

During the show, BLACKPINK performed many of its greatest hits, including "Pink Venom," "How You Like That," "Pretty Savage," "Lovesick Girls," "Shut Down," "Tally," "DDU-DU DDU-DU," and "Forever Young."

All four members had solo performances. Jisoo performed her recently released single "Flower;" while Rosé performed a medley of her solo discography, including the tracks "Gone" and "On The Ground."

Lisa, for her part, gave an explosive performance of her chart-topping single "Money." Jennie sang and dance to a revamped version of her single "Solo."

BLACKPINK is currently on a short hiatus to rest and recover before embarking on the encore leg of "Born Pink." The group will perform once again at the Stade de France in Paris on July 15.

BLACKPINK will then jet off to Vietnam for a two-night concert at the biggest stadium in the country, Hanoi's My Dinh National Stadium, on July 29 and 30.