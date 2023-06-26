KEY POINTS Blackpink will be having a two-day concert in Hanoi

This will be the first time the K-Pop group will be performing in the country

Blackpink becomes the first K-Pop act to headline a stadium concert in Vietnam

Blackpink is coming to Vietnam!

The K-Pop group confirmed on Monday that its "Born Pink World Tour" will be making a stop at Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 29 and 30, 2023. The two-day concert will be held at the My Dinh National Stadium.

The event will not only mark the first time Blackpink will be performing live in front of Vietnamese Blinks, but it will also be a history-making one as the group will be the first-ever K-Pop act to headline a stadium concert in the Southeast Asian country.

The My Dinh National Stadium has a capacity of more than 40,000 and is a common venue for big sporting events in Asia, including the 2021 Southeast Asian Games. It has also hosted other K-Pop events such as the Music Bank World Tour in 2015 and KCON in 2022.

The Girls will bring their BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] in HANOI on 29 July’23 (7.30PM) & 30 July’23 (7.30PM) at MY DINH NATIONAL STADIUM for the first time!

— IME Vietnam (@ime_vietnam) June 26, 2023

Blackpink will be coming from their encore performance at the Stade de France in Paris on July 15, before Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa make their way to Hanoi. The group will then fly to the U.S. for its five-date concerts across three states – New Jersey, Las Vegas and California.

Ticket details for Blackpink "Born Pink" World Tour in Hanoi, Vietnam, will be revealed soon, according to the K-Pop group's official website.