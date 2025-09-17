BLACKPINK's Lisa turned heads at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet on September 14, arriving in a custom Lever Couture pink gown, jewel-studded heels, and the Bvlgari Serpenti high jewellery snake necklace, valued at approximately 400 million won.

Lisa's necklace is crafted in yellow gold and centers on a 3.27-carat oval-cut mandarin garnet, flanked by pear- and marquise-cut sapphires and pear-shaped orange garnets. The coiled serpent motif, a signature of Bvlgari's Serpenti collection, is further embellished with pavé-set diamonds to accentuate the snake's head and scales. As a global ambassador for Bvlgari since 2020, the South Korean icon has frequently showcased the brand's finest high jewellery, but this piece marked her most lavish Emmys debut.

The choice of the snake design held extra resonance with fans of HBO's "The White Lotus," in which Lisa appears as Mook, the Thai resort manager. Serpents feature prominently throughout the season, symbolizing danger and transformation, and Lisa's necklace echoed that narrative thread with its sinuous form. While on-set serpents represent literal peril, Lisa's Bvlgari Serpenti embodied allure and rebirth.

Lisa complemented the Serpenti necklace with matching snake-inspired bracelets, rings, and earrings, all from the same high jewellery line. Each piece mirrored the necklace's gemstones and goldwork, creating a cohesive, head-to-toe Serpenti statement. Her Lever Couture gown, a soft pink, organza-ribbon design with a thigh-high slit, provided the perfect "canvas" for the vibrant gemstones to shine against.

The K-pop star's red carpet styling sparked widespread acclaim from fashion media. Vogue, ELLE, Harper's Bazaar, and The Los Angeles Times all named her among the best dressed of the night, praising her seamless blend of Hollywood glamour and personal artistry. Fans and critics alike noted that no accessory better captured Lisa's dual identity as a musician and actress than the Bvlgari serpent: elegant yet potent.

Off the carpet, Lisa reflected on her first Emmy experience. "I was nervous because it was my first acting challenge, but I was happy to introduce Thai culture and grow through the character. Even after the work ends, Mook will remain a special meaning in my life," she told reporters. Next month, she resumes BLACKPINK's global tour in support of their latest album.

Originally published on Kpop Starz