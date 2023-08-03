KEY POINTS Tiffany & Co. launched its new Tiffany Lock campaign featuring four house ambassadors

The Tiffany Lock ROSÉ Edition Small Necklace was first launched in the Chinese market

BLACKPINK's Rosé officially became a Tiffany house ambassador in April 2021

BLACKPINK's Rosé is featured in Tiffany & Co.'s new Tiffany lock campaign, alongside BTS' Jimin, English actress Florence Pugh and Lebanese artist Nancy Ajram.

According to a statement by Tiffany's executive vice president of product and communication, Alexandre Arnault, their house ambassadors will showcase the new designs in a campaign anchored in the idea of love, per Billboard.

First launched in the Chinese market, the Tiffany Lock ROSÉ Edition Small Necklace, currently selling for 26,600 Chinese Yuan (~$3,725) on Tiffany & Co.'s official website in China, is an 18k rose gold necklace set with pink sapphires.

Tiffany announced that starting from August 1, it will launch a joint necklace with #ROSÉ on its China official website

Based on the description on the website, the Tiffany Lock ROSÉ joint model's pink sapphires symbolize the infinite power of love. "Pink, one of the rarest colors in sapphire, is perfectly compatible with the inner power of the Lock series and the artistic inspiration of this international superstar," according to Tiffany & Co.

The Tiffany Lock ROSÉ joint model can be worn alone or paired with other pieces included in the Tiffany Lock collection.

The new Tiffany Lock campaign, which includes Rosé, came a week after Tiffany & Co. teamed up with Beyoncé for a limited edition collection honoring the first anniversary of the music icon's "Renaissance" album.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Rosé officially joined Tiffany & Co. as the luxury brand's newest global ambassador in April 2021. She debuted in the 2021 Tiffany HardWear digital campaign.

"I've always loved wearing Tiffany jewelry. To be part of an iconic brand that has been part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me," Rosé said at the time. "I am very honored and excited to be a part of the HardWear campaign, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Rosé's first Tiffany & Co. campaign debuted across the brand's channels on April 23, 2021. In her campaign photos, Rosé wore the collection's graphic 18k yellow and rose gold links accented with pavé diamonds.

According to Tiffany & Co.'s press release, the brand chose the BLACKPINK member in the new campaign for her bold personality and modern style influence, "someone who embodies the attitude and identity of the collection."

In other news, Rosé was showered with so much love by Vietnamese fans when BLACKPINK had its two-day "Born Pink" concert at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam, last weekend.

On the day of the concert, Rosé-biased BLINKS trended the hashtag #VietnameseWelcomesROSÉ and the phrase "ROSÉ LIGHTS UP HANOI."

During the BLACKPINK member's "On The Ground" solo performance, Vietnamese BLINKs – fans of BLACKPINK – gifted her with a white ocean of lights to show their love and support, which reportedly made Rosé cry backstage.