Bitcoin managed by BlackRock, has asserted its dominance within the Bitcoin ETF landscape, amassing an impressive inflow of $272 million in investments on its seventh day of trading.

This notable achievement stands in contrast to Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which experienced a substantial outflow of nearly $600 million on the same day.

Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst James Seyffart highlighted the significant uptick in inflows for the IBIT on Tuesday, which marked its third-largest inflow day when it recorded a surge of $272 million in investments. Ishares Bitcoin Trust also saw a minimal net outflow of around $76 million on the same day. In contrast, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) saw the largest outflow of $515 million on the same day.

Update: BlackRock's numbers are in for the #Bitcoin ETF Cointucky derby. Third biggest inflow day for $IBIT yet at $272 million. Only -$76 million in net outflows for the day. https://t.co/ySE0edbz4c pic.twitter.com/RzgH6qn5Md — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) January 23, 2024

"The BTC Spot ETFs experienced robust activity with high trading volumes. Since the launch, the cumulative trading volume of the 11 Spot ETFs amounted to about $16.6 billion in six days of trading, averaging about $2.77 billion daily," Matteo Greco, Research Analyst at the publicly listed digital asset and fintech investment business Fineqia International told International Business Times.

"As anticipated, GBTC saw the highest volume, given the massive amount of BTC held in custody and the dynamic activity related to the Trust's conversion into an ETF," the research analyst added.

In a recent conversation with Bloomberg, Rachel Aguirre, who heads BlackRock's iShares U.S. products, provided insights into the notable inflows witnessed by IBIT. She pointed out that IBIT has been capturing the interest of a diverse range of investors. In her interview, Aguirre mentioned, "We're seeing interest from retail, self-directed investors, and some who were ready to invest day one."

Additionally, she conveyed BlackRock's enthusiasm, highlighting the company's excitement as investors venture into this emerging asset class for the first time.

While the expectation is that some investors may choose to sell GBTC. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz believes a significant portion is likely to transition their investments into alternative ETFs.

"While I think people will sell GBTC, I think most will switch into other ETFs Let's not miss the forest through the trees. It's now gonna be far easier for boomers to buy corn. And you can get 4x5 times leverage on this $BTC exposure. This indigestion will end and $BTC will be higher in 6 months," the CEO said in a tweet.

I disagree with this. While I think people will sell GBTC, I think most will switch into other ETFs - $BTCO being my favorite !!



Let’s not miss the forest through the trees. It’s now gonna be far easier for boomers to buy corn. And you can get 4x5 times leverage on this… https://t.co/ZJhumt3tzx — Mike Novogratz (@novogratz) January 21, 2024

At 4:03 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Bitcoin demonstrated a positive performance, trading at $40,023.11. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin experienced a notable 2.33% increase in its valuation, marking an encouraging uptick.

However, when considering the broader context of the past seven days, it recorded a 6.41% decrease in value.

The current circulating supply of Bitcoin stands at 19,606,918 BTC, and its market capitalization has reached an impressive $785,579,257,576, based on the latest data sourced from CoinMarketCap.