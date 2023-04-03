KEY POINTS Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton walked the 2023 CMT Music Awards red carpet together

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attended the 2023 CMT Music Awards together.

Shelton and Stefani both rocked suits with a twist as they hit the red carpet together Sunday before their separate performances at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The "God Gave Me You" singer stuck to his signature red-carpet style — a pair of jeans with a black blazer and boots. His wife opted for a Valentino Couture ensemble featuring a dazzling mini skirt paired with an oversized black blazer, a black tie, fluffy boots and Untamed Petals earrings, E! News reported.

Stefani, 53, performed her first signature song with her '90s and '00s band No Doubt, 1995's "Just a Girl," with Carly Pearce.

Shelton, 46, for his part, kicked off the show with his recent single, "No Body." He was nominated for video of the year for the track, but the award ultimately went to Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown for "Thank God."

The couple, who has been married for over a year, appears to be still in the honeymoon phase. During an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in April 2022, Stefani gushed over being married to Shelton, describing it as "so fun."

"I'm so into it so I feel very blessed. He's my best friend. We have so much fun," Stefani said.

Last year, Shelton expressed his joy over his marriage to Stefani in a tribute he posted on social media to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

"Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round... [Gwen], because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!" he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo from their wedding showing him smiling while looking at and embracing her.

Shelton has been away from home recently for his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour along with supporting acts Pearce and Jackson Dean.

"It's terrible," the singer told ET in late February of being apart from Stefani. "Right now, they're having bad storms back in California, and I hate not being there. Not that anything bad is happening... but I know they're kind of freaked out and it'd be nice to be home."

"I don't do a lot of these -- I think we're doing 18 of these shows this year," he added. "I try to limit it as much as I can, because the whole reason I'm even stepping away from 'The Voice' is so I can just be there more, and that's what I'm gonna do."

Shelton announced last year that he was leaving "The Voice" after Season 23. In a previous interview, he explained that his clock is ticking on his years in the music industry but that he has no problem with it because his priority is his family with Stefani.

"What I've been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years ... is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away," Shelton said in March 2022. "You gotta get some life in there, and marrying Gwen, I've married into a family. She's got three boys ... and all of a sudden you go, there's other stuff."

Stefani shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.