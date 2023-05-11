KEY POINTS Anastasia Gilley went missing from her home on May 3

More charges are expected against the suspect

He has a long criminal history, including robbery and sexual battery

A 19-year-old pregnant Florida woman missing for a week has been found dead in South Alabama.

Four-month-pregnant Anastasia Gilley went missing from her home in Greenwood, Florida, on May 3, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) posted on Facebook. Investigators from both Jackson County and Houston County Sheriff's Office launched a search for the missing teen.

They took Marquis McCloud, 33, into custody for questioning. "The suspect has been uncooperative throughout this entire investigation," the JCSO added.

Detectives eventually found Gilley's body on an unpaved road near Headland in the early hours of Wednesday. She was reportedly shot in the back multiple times. The body was sent for an autopsy to determine the actual cause of death.

"Investigators believe this to be the body of Anastasia Gilley, pending an autopsy," the sheriff's office added.

Soon after finding the body, police charged McCloud with capital murder during a first-degree kidnapping in connection with Gilley's death. More charges are expected as the investigation continues.

"This is a large, multi-state investigation, and is ongoing, but a suspect is in custody and is not a threat to the public," officers said.

Gilley's sister last week posted on Facebook that a neighbor heard her screaming from her home at about 10:30 p.m. on May 3 before she went missing, reported New York Post. The sister added that Gilley missed a doctor's appointment and didn't show up for work that day. Police discovered her phone, purse and other belongings inside her house.

"We don't know what's going on, but she didn't run away," said her stepfather, James Delaney, reported WCTV.

The exact nature of the relationship between Gilley and McCloud is unclear. The identity of her baby's father remains unknown. Police are trying to identify the motive behind Gilley's killing.

McCloud has a long criminal history, which includes robbery, terror threats, battery and violation of sex offender laws, according to court records obtained by WTVY. He was convicted of rape in 2010 and was sentenced to eight years in prison. He faced another rape charge in Quitman County, Georgia, in 2015.

He was also taken to court by the Department of Human Resources seeking child support for two children, born in 2014 and 2018. The latest in the series of cases against McCloud was a charge of aggravated battery for cutting a man's throat in 2021.