Issues with a supplier forced Boeing to slow the production of its 737 model, its best-selling aircraft. The slowdown had a negative impact on the company's results and forecasts for the year.

Boeing expects to deliver between 375 and 400 of the 737 aircraft in 2023. The range was reduced from a previous forecast of 400 to 450.

In the third quarter, deliveries of the 737 fell to 70 from 88 a year earlier, the company said Wednesday. Boeing reduced the loss in the period to $2.2 billion from $4.3 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun said in the earnings statement that demand is strong.

"We are focused on driving stability in our supply chain and improving operational performance as we steadily increase production rates to meet strong demand," Calhoun said. "The important work we're doing to add rigor around our quality systems and build a culture of transparently bringing forward any issue, no matter the size, can bring short-term challenges – but it is how we set ourselves on the right course for our long-term future."

Boeing said the supplier issue with the 737 doesn't affect the safety of the in-service fleet.