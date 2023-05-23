KEY POINTS Aditya Singh Rajput was pronounced dead at the Trauma Care Hospital at Jogeshwari, India, Monday

Rajput suffered two injuries to his head after slipping and falling in the bathroom of his residence

Police said the actor had not been feeling well for the past few days

Aditya Singh Rajput — an Indian film and television star — passed away Monday after allegedly slipping and falling inside the bathroom of his residence. He was 32.

Local police said the "Krantiveer" actor suffered two injuries, a cut above his ear and a bump on his head, which were most likely caused by the fall, The Times of India reported.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Rajput reportedly shared a three-bedroom apartment at Green Heights in Andheri — a famous suburb of Mumbai, India — with two roommates and a live-in housekeeper.

While one roommate had not been home for a couple of days and his other roommate went to work early in the morning, Rajput stayed at home Monday after a night of partying.

Police said Rajput had not been feeling well in the past few days. The housekeeper told authorities that the actor had a cold and was coughing and throwing up.

The Bollywood star woke up at around 11 a.m. Monday and had breakfast. He continued to throw up and asked his maid to cook Khichdi — an Indian dish made of rice and moong lentils — for him. Later in the afternoon, he went into the bathroom, and moments later, the housekeeper heard a loud crash and rushed to check up on him.

The maid found that Rajput had fallen on the floor and hurt himself, with some bathroom tiles broken as a result of the fall. The housekeeper immediately called for help.

"The househelp rushed downstairs and sought help from us," an unnamed security guard at the building told the outlet.

The guards then proceeded upstairs and helped the passed-out actor onto the bed before calling in a doctor from a nearby hospital.

Upon the advice of the doctor, Rajput was brought to the Trauma Care Hospital at Jogeshwari, where he was later pronounced dead.

Indian news agency ANI confirmed Rajput's death Monday and quoted Mumbai police as saying, "Actor Aditya Singh Rajput [was] found dead at his apartment in [the] Andheri area. [His] body [was] sent for post-mortem. [An] investigation [is] underway." His last rites will be performed Tuesday.

Born in Delhi, Rajput was an up-and-coming actor who first rose to fame as a model at the age of 17. He had since starred in films such as "U Me and Hum" and "Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara," 25 advertisements, and several television shows.