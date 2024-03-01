When you think about luxury brands, you think of iconic names such as LVMH, Hermes, and Chanel, to name a few. These brands have been influential for decades and are built on a wealth of history and a wide range of products. Yet, the dynamics of brand creation and recognition are undergoing a seismic shift, driven by the transformative force of social media. Within the last 7-8 years, newcomers like Fenty Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics, Skims and Fabletics, have surged forth, aiming to forge brands that are unique and authentic.

Celebrities, with their established personal brands, have always been a significant force in shaping public perception. Traditionally, this influence sold tickets to movies, filled stadiums for sporting events, and drew crowds to music festivals. However, the rise of social media has privileged celebrities to engage with their fan base directly, transforming the way brands carve out their niche in an increasingly competitive market.

Celebrity-owned brands often derive inspiration from their natural creativity and diverse interests. Bilal Mekkaoui, co-founder of Jobi Brands, emphasizes the importance of a meticulous process in this endeavor. "The process involves identifying the appropriate categories, identifying the right person, and collaborating with them to develop a brand and strategy." Jobi Brands is a celebrity-backed brand venture studio that focuses on high-priority consumer categories, developing a thesis or conviction, and connecting with celebrities who fit that thesis.

One such collaboration unfolded when Mr. Mekkaoui approached friend and actress Courtney Cox to explore a creative business partnership. Courtney, with a burgeoning Instagram presence and a target audience spanning millennials and Gen Z, proved an ideal candidate. Her passion and interest in architectural design presented an opportunity, resulting in the two brainstorming on the correct next steps, leading to the decision on home fragrance.

A strategic alliance took shape. Mr. Mekkaoui brought on board former Viktor & Rolf fragrance at L'Oreal, head of marketing Sarah Jahnke. Together, they shaped and supported the brand, raising a remarkable $3 million in funding. HomeCourt's launch on Jan. 26, 2022, marked the beginning of a success story, with rapid sellouts and accolades, including Best Allure Product and Best Architectural Digest Home Product. The company has grown and gained recognition, with celebrities like Jennifer Aniston congratulating Courtney on her new role as a businesswoman.

Courtney Cox's commitment to the brand extended beyond mere promotion. She invested time and money, embodying authenticity in a world where celebrities are increasingly venturing into brand creation for tangible success. This authenticity, Mr. Mekkaoui stresses, is not just a marketing ploy but a crucial factor in building a sustainable, long-term business.

In 2020, actress Courtney Cox ventured into the fine fragrances, and homecare product industry, leveraging her fame to propel the brand. The success story continued as the brand quickly gained traction and earned recognition. HomeCourt's beautiful aesthetics, desirable products, and commitment to social responsibility and sustainability resonated with consumers.

Celebrity and brand collaborations aren't just limited to the likes and inspirers of Courtney Cox. Kaley Cuoco, renowned for her role in "The Big Bang Theory," embarked on a venture inspired by her love for pets. Partnering with Jobi Brands, she co-founded "Oh Norman!" - a pet brand that reflects her passion for safe, sustainably made, and beautifully designed products. It's incredibly important to create a strong team of individuals that can lead a business to success. Therefore, Jobi Brand also connected Kaley Cuoco, with Katie Hunt who has a profound history as a successful entrepreneur, co-founding Everywhere Ventures (The Fund) and SHOWFIELDS.

Jobi's approach transcends mere product launches; it's about building communities. The brand "Oh Norman!," quickly gained thousands of followers within hours of its announcement. Mr. Mekkaoui emphasizes, " The Celebrities of today, have an incredibly powerful tool in the palm of their hands. Through direct access to their fans, they can truly understand their following and can co-create things that resonate in a far more efficient manner," highlighting the shift towards celebrities becoming more than simply the face of the business but instead, the backbone that keeps it standing.

As Jobi aims to scale these types of businesses, Mr. Mekkaoui envisions a wide array of portfolios, with an eye on IPOs and long-term viability with exit options for shareholders. The success, he notes, isn't merely about follower counts but the essence of what these celebrity-backed brands represent. With his company, Mr. Mekkaoui aims to create companies that matter in the world, considering social calls, awareness, and environmental causes.

The marriage of celebrities and brand creation is rewriting the playbook for success. Beyond the glitz and glamor, authenticity, commitment, and a genuine belief in the products are what they endorse. In this era where celebrities are crafting their brands, the question isn't just about who has a better brand; it's about who has a brand that resonates with the values of the new generation.