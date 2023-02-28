KEY POINTS The toddler was praised by Kentucky law enforcement

The toddler was only visiting the home where the fugitive was hiding

The woman's family was all there for dinner when police arrived

A toddler helped police officers in Williamsburg, Kentucky, catch a fugitive as they were serving several outstanding warrants on the suspect at a home Friday.

In a statement, the Whitley County Sheriff's Department described the toddler as "very brave and honest" for helping deputies with the arrest after all the adults at the residence chose to remain quiet and refused to say whether the fugitive was in the house.

One adult said she didn't know if the wanted woman was there, while another said that she lived down the road, Whitley County Sheriff's Department Deputy Brentley Patrick told Insider.

"It is good to be honest ... We shouldn't lie. She is inside the room next to the bathroom!" the unnamed child told the officers before directing them to where the suspect was hiding.

Tina Hicks, 45, was found in the bathroom and was taken into police custody.

According to the deputy, the toddler looked at one of the adults and said, "You're the one that told me not to lie."

The toddler was only visiting the home at the time. The child was in the "wrong place at the wrong time," and deputies would have dealt with the boy's well-being if they believed he was in danger, police said.

"He was healthy, intelligent and in no way appeared to be abused," the sheriff's department wrote of the child.

Patrick told the outlet that the woman's family was there for dinner when police arrived. None of the other adults at the scene were charged with any crimes, the deputy added.

Hicks was served with two outstanding warrants for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia while also served with an additional four outstanding court warrants, which law enforcement did not publicly elaborate on.

The woman did not have an attorney listed yet in the cases as of Monday, according to court officials.