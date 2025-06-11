Many people choose to go without protective gear due to stigma. Whether this stigma comes from external factors or from within doesn't necessarily matter. Whether it's due to the inaccessibility of design-forward solutions in an industry plagued by age-old traditions or simply the image an individual has of themselves, damage is being done, and there is a clear need for a solution.

That's the narrative Stoggles, Inc., a design-forward, purpose-driven eyewear company, is determined to reframe. Its goal is to make protective eyewear so seamless, stylish, and versatile that it becomes second nature.

This mission is urgent, and a look at the broader landscape can attest to that. Every year, roughly 2.4 million eye injuries occur in the United States. It's troubling how 90% of these injuries could be prevented with some form of eye protection. However, there's a twist. The problem isn't always about access to protective gear. It's about the willingness to wear it.

"People skip safety glasses for social and psychological reasons," says Stoggles co-founder Rahul Khatri. "They fear judgment from others, worry about how they'll look, or assume that wearing protective eyewear will make them stand out in all the wrong ways."

This resistance mirrors the childhood aversion to helmets. Stoggles has seen kids avoid them because they think they look silly and because peer approval weighs heavier than self-preservation. That same mindset, simply aged up, influences how adults think about safety. "Someone pruning roses in their front yard might skip eye protection to avoid awkward glances from neighbors. A member of a running club might pass on safety shades because of outdated gender norms," Max Greenberg, co-founder, adds. The result is a pattern of preventable injuries.

That discomfort sparked Stoggles's creation. It was founded to challenge the unspoken assumption that people have to choose between style and safety. The brand's eyewear looks like one's favorite specs but functions like high-performance safety gear. By embedding ANSI Z87-certified protection into sleek, everyday-ready frames, Stoggles makes it easier for people to make the safer choice without feeling like they've compromised their identity. And, with an option to add your prescription, you don't have to choose between safety, style, comfort, or sight.

The brand's proprietary LucidLens™ is lightweight, shatterproof, blue-light blocking, and sealed with an advanced anti-fog coating on the market. The lenses also block harmful UV rays, helping to prevent long-term issues. With ultra-durable polycarbonate frames, each pair of Stoggles is built to last through the rigors of daily use.

Stoggles's blend of function and form empowers those who wear its products. That empowerment is illustrated by the stories of real customers. One of the most memorable came from a heavy equipment operator working in a male-dominated warehouse. "She sent us a handwritten postcard, complete with photos of herself proudly wearing the glasses. Her appreciation made our hearts full, but it's her confidence that really stood out," Khatri recalls. "She felt isolated in her environment, and knowing that our eyewear gave her a sense of comfort motivated us to continue what we're doing." In a male-dominated industry, the empowerment of a single solution can not be underestimated. Khatri adds, "There are products made for men by men, and now, did we just expect women to feel comfortable wearing them? We saw the damage caused by this mindset and created Stoggles to alleviate it. Not by creating a product for women or men, but by creating a product for all."

Besides industrial settings, the reach of Stoggles extends to unexpected corners of everyday life. Gardeners, for instance, find them valuable for protecting against dirt, debris, and sharp branches. At the same time, they feel confident about being seen by neighbors or passersby. Meanwhile, runners and members of outdoor clubs appreciate the light, breathable frames, anti-fog solution, and UV protection during long-distance outings. Stoggles allows these users to focus on performance without distraction or discomfort.

These real-world applications speak to a broader shift that Stoggles aims to help lead. The brand understands that personal identity becomes more tied to how people choose and wear their gear. Stoggles meets the moment with a product that prioritizes self-expression and self-preservation.

"Whether an outdoor enthusiast, craft hobbyist, makeup artist, lover of all things sports, avid baker, or even someone affected by allergies, you deserve better," adds Khatri. This vision is an extension of Stoggles's mission to make safety personal, wearable, and aspirational, breaking the stigma and creating a new and empowered society. "We want to help everyone, everywhere, with innovative and seamless design. Through this, we want to create an environment of empowerment, an environment where feeling safe, stylish, and confident aren't mutually exclusive. That is the purpose of Stoggles," concludes Greenberg.