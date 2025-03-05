Simone Ashley made an appearance on 'Good Morning America' following the confirmation of her split from Tino Klein. During her conversation with Lara Spencer, Ashley spoke about her upcoming films, 'F1' alongside Brad Pitt and 'Picture This' with Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Ashley discussed her experience filming 'F1,' calling it an unforgettable opportunity. "It was one of the most incredible experiences to be right in the thick of it at the real Grand Prix. And yeah, I'm just so grateful to Joe Kasimsky, Jerry Bruckheimer, for allowing me to be part of this movie," she shared during the interview. Spencer then asked for a quick thought on her co-star Brad Pitt, to which Ashley simply responded, "Oh, wonderful."

The actress also opened up about 'Picture This,' a romantic comedy centered around a passionate and impulsive aspiring photographer. "'Picture This' is about a girl who is wanting to be able to be a photographer. She's super hot-headed, chaotic, passionate. She gets her fortune read, and she's told the next five dates she goes on, she will meet the love of her life," Ashley explained. She also expressed her enthusiasm for starring in a rom-com, saying, "I always wanted to do a rom-com. I think all the things I just said about her character, I've always fallen in love with them. Characters that are super passionate."

As per E! News, Ashley also previously reflected on her journey in Hollywood, noting how much things have changed since Bridgerton first premiered. "I'm focusing on me and focusing on my work and my inner confidence. It feels like a different chapter from when Bridgerton came out, where things were just so crazy," she shared. She acknowledged that this shift coincides with her recent breakup, revealing, "As of January this year, I've been entering my single era."

Ashley and Klein, who started dating in 2022, had their last public outing in October 2023 at an art exhibition curated by designer Marco Capaldo. Their relationship became official on social media in March 2023, when Ashley posted a candid shot of the two at a BAFTA Awards after-party, captioning it as "one of my favorite photos," according to E! News.

Originally published on Enstarz