Tire manufacturer Bridgestone Americas has announced the closure of its truck and bus radial tire plant in LaVergne, Tennessee, with 700 workers set to be laid off, according to a company statement.

Bridgestone explained that the closure of its LaVergne, Tennessee, plant is a strategic move aimed at "optimising its business footprint" as part of efforts to enhance operational efficiency. The company also highlighted that the decision is intended to "strengthen its competitiveness" in the global market, allowing it to better align its resources and production capabilities with current business needs and industry demands. Despite the immediate impact on the workforce, Bridgestone emphasized that the restructuring was necessary for long-term growth and sustainability.

Bridgestone has announced plans to reduce both capacity and workforce at its agriculture tire plant in Des Moines, Iowa, as well as additional workforce cuts across its U.S. sales and operations.

The company also intends to implement workforce and production capacity reductions in Latin America, specifically in Argentina and Brazil, as part of its ongoing efforts to streamline operations and improve efficiency across its global network.

The LaVergne plant holds historical significance as Bridgestone Corp.'s first tire production facility in North America. However, in 2009, the company stopped manufacturing tires for cars and light trucks at the site, leading to the layoff of around half of its workforce. Since then, the plant has remained focused on producing truck and bus radial tires, but it is now set to close, affecting the remaining employees.

As detailed in MTD's newly released 2025 Facts Issue, Bridgestone's LaVergne plant, which first opened its doors in 1972, has the capacity to produce 3,100 TBR (truck and bus radial) tires per day. This facility is one of two dedicated TBR tire plants that Bridgestone operates in the United States. The second plant, located in Warren County, Tennessee, boasts a significantly higher production capacity, able to manufacture up to 9,400 TBR tires per day when running at full capacity. These figures highlight Bridgestone's significant presence in the U.S. tire manufacturing industry, with both plants playing crucial roles in the company's ability to meet domestic and international demand for heavy-duty tires.

Earlier, Bridgestone tire plant in Des Moines announced layoffs last July — initially announced for 118 workers and later decreased to 89. Those were the first layoffs at the plant since 1990.